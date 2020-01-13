Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records, outselling last year’s production of Mother Goose with over 42,500 tickets sold over the Christmas and new year period.

Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

The production ended on Sunday after 71 performances. The pantomime is the ninth collaboration with Evolution Productions led by Telford-born Paul Hendy and his wife Emily Wood. Shropshire’s favourite Dame and Director Brad Fitt returned as Widow Twankey and BBC Radio Shropshire’s Eric Smith as The Emperor of China. Victoria McCabe also returned as Princess Jasmine alongside a talented cast of performers, dancers and local children selected at open auditions in September.

Theatre Severn Programme Manager David Jack said: “Following on from the venues tenth birthday celebrations last year we are delighted to be entering 2020 with another record-breaking pantomime season achieved. The support we receive year after year is incredible and it’s wonderful to welcome audiences of all ages, here to enjoy the same production together. I’d like to thank everyone who has attended and contributed to the success Aladdin and look forward to welcoming you back for Beauty and the Beast at the end of the year.”

Councillor Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for leisure and culture said: “I am thrilled that, once again, the Theatre Severn Pantomime has broken box records, thrilled but certainly not surprised. The productions are of such a high standard it seems that you go once, and you must go the following year. My personal thanks go to the cast, crew and theatre staff for another fantastic production and I already have my tickets for Beauty and the Beast, it’s never too early to book!”

Theatre Severn also confirmed that tickets for next year’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast – a brand new title for the venue, are selling faster than ever, with audiences snapping up over 18,000 tickets in the opening weeks since they went on sale.