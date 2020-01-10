Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.



The show, starred Coronation Street’s Oliver Mellor, the very popular Carl Dutfield, Chloe Barlow, Michelle Whitney, Tim Ames and Spencer K Gibbons.

Jack and the Beanstalk celebrated twenty years of pantomime in the town and the reviews were some of the best ever received, including: “Fantastic show very entertaining and enjoyable, the best pantomime I’ve ever seen”, “Great panto! Great cast so funny! We all loved it”, “Amazing, awesome, fantastic show our family really enjoyed it lots of laughs. Well done to all the crew and cast brilliant”.

There were 47 performances in total starting on 11 December, including a relaxed performance which was specially designed to welcome families and groups who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, including people with an Autism Spectrum Condition, sensory and communication disorders, or a learning disability.

For the first time in the theatre’s history there was an ‘adult only’ performance which received a standing ovation from the entire audience. This performance is now being talked about nationally within the pantomime circuit as a gold standard show.

James Shone of Shone Productions said: “This was our fourth year producing the pantomime for The Place Telford and I am delighted at the fantastic audience feedback we have received.

It proves just how popular and successful this has been. The aim is to make people of all ages laugh and have a wonderful experience with family and friends and once again we have achieved that”.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for Customer Services, Partnerships, Culture & Leisure, said: “We’re delighted with the success of Jack and the Beanstalk and the great reviews the show has received.

It’s lovely that our local theatre is part of so many people’s festive traditions including residents and visitors.

The fun doesn’t stop with panto though and I encourage everyone to take a look at what’s on at the theatre throughout the year, the theatre offers a wide range of entertainment for everyone”

This year’s pantomime will be Aladdin and tickets will be going on sale soon.