7.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 10, 2020
Home Entertainment

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

By Shropshire Live

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.

The show, starred Coronation Street’s Oliver Mellor, the very popular Carl Dutfield, Chloe Barlow, Michelle Whitney, Tim Ames and Spencer K Gibbons.

Jack and the Beanstalk celebrated twenty years of pantomime in the town and the reviews were some of the best ever received, including: “Fantastic show very entertaining and enjoyable, the best pantomime I’ve ever seen”, “Great panto! Great cast so funny! We all loved it”, “Amazing, awesome, fantastic show our family really enjoyed it lots of laughs. Well done to all the crew and cast brilliant”.

There were 47 performances in total starting on 11 December, including a relaxed performance which was specially designed to welcome families and groups who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, including people with an Autism Spectrum Condition, sensory and communication disorders, or a learning disability.

For the first time in the theatre’s history there was an ‘adult only’ performance which received a standing ovation from the entire audience. This performance is now being talked about nationally within the pantomime circuit as a gold standard show.

James Shone of Shone Productions said: “This was our fourth year producing the pantomime for The Place Telford and I am delighted at the fantastic audience feedback we have received.

It proves just how popular and successful this has been. The aim is to make people of all ages laugh and have a wonderful experience with family and friends and once again we have achieved that”.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for Customer Services, Partnerships, Culture & Leisure, said: “We’re delighted with the success of Jack and the Beanstalk and the great reviews the show has received.

It’s lovely that our local theatre is part of so many people’s festive traditions including residents and visitors.

The fun doesn’t stop with panto though and I encourage everyone to take a look at what’s on at the theatre throughout the year, the theatre offers a wide range of entertainment for everyone”

This year’s pantomime will be Aladdin and tickets will be going on sale soon.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Entrance to The Woodlands in Wem. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Row17 - geograph.org.uk/p/658649

Ofsted inspection rates Woodlands Special School as inadequate

A school for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs has been rated as ‘inadequate’ following an Ofsted inspection in November.
Read Article

Shropshire man jailed for causing death of London rapper in collision

A Shropshire man who was under the influence of alcohol behind the wheel of his van has been jailed for causing the death of a London rap artist last year.
Read Article

Three men charged following burglary in Bridgnorth

Three men were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today following a burglary in Bridgnorth on Tuesday.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Sam Ricketts will be demanding a positive response from mid-week’s poor showing when Shrewsbury Town welcome Lincoln City.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town midfielder monitored by Championship Reading

Reports in Berkshire suggest that Championship outfit Reading are interested in signing Shrewsbury Town midfielder Josh Laurent.
Read Article

Match Report: Doncaster Rovers 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town were not at the races as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Doncaster Rovers.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Ian Hodgkiss, Director at Nexus Electrics with Head of Centre Nick Popyk and young players

Nexus Electrics signs up to add a spark to DragonADC

Nexus Electrics a local, family run electrical contractor based in Oswestry have signed up to support local Football Academy & Development Centre, DragonADC.
Read Article
Sam Millward from ChadStone, Kelvin Kang from Land Registry, Charlotte Jordan from Creations by Charlotte, Joe Hedges from ChadStone, Matt Hill from Smith Cooper, Alex Whitby from ChadStone, Owen Hamblett from ChadStone, Nicole Brown from WMB Law Ltd, Ruby Nickless from WMB Law Ltd, Molly Dix from ChadStone and Tia Evans from WMB Law Ltd

Shropshire accountants give a business twist to 18-30’s meet ups

A Shropshire accountancy firm is encouraging those aged 18-30 to get together, but this time it’s for business networking rather than fun in the sun!
Read Article
Daniel Williamson, Business Development Manager at Reech

Reech welcome new Business Development Manager

Reech Media has welcomed a new Business Development Manager to the team, announcing the appointment of Daniel Williamson in the role.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.
Read Article
Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
7.4 ° C
8.9 °
6.1 °
65 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Fri
5 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP