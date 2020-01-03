LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.

A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

The team of volunteer organisers have announced an exciting programme of events: from teenagers who fancy a go at clowning, spoken word enthusiasts in Church Stretton, film buffs in Oswestry, to bird watchers in Shrewsbury, they feel confident there is something for everyone in this collection. All events are open to LGBT+ people, friends, allies, family and colleagues.

This year’s festival has been helped by funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Events include an afternoon singing workshop with some joyful and rousing LGBT+ anthems; the Head of Special Collections at the University of London talks about a particularly unique book collection which puts Shropshire on the map; award-winning film Directors take part in post-film Q & A sessions; young people celebrate inclusive practice in local schools and Clare Summerskill returns to the county for a celebratory evening of songs and comedy.

Volunteer Sal Hampson says “We are so grateful for the support from people who play the lottery for making this possible. More people have been involved in planning sessions this year and we hope that more people will come along and enjoy the full range of events, many of which are free.”

For more information and to book for events, visit www.shrewsburylgbthistory.org.uk