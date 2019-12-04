Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’ in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.

Jack Savoretti

Jack and Imelda will be performing at the QEII Arena in Telford on Saturday 27 June 2020 with tickets going on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.co.uk, Ticketstelford.com or by calling 01952 382 382.

Savoretti finds himself marvelling at another outstanding year. Months of rapturously received shows across the world; a triumphant, sold-out Wembley Arena homecoming; collaborations with artists as diverse as Kylie, Mika and Sigma; and an album in ‘Singing To Strangers’ that is one of the break-out releases of the year, with sales fast approaching 150,000.

May is fresh from performing alongside the legendary Ronnie Wood. Her last album ‘Life. Love. Flesh. Blood’ was a Top 5 best selling album globally by a female in 2017 and featured the boldest, most personal songs Imelda has ever written – including the lead song ‘Call Me’ also recorded as a duet with Jack Savoretti.

Organisers of the event say the full line-up will be announced in the forthcoming months.

The show is being promoted by three times Live UK Regional Promoter of the Year Orchard Live who produce their first show in Telford, in addition to a run of concerts across the country in 2020, featuring Lionel Richie in Wrexham and Cardiff Castle, Little Mix and Westlife in Colwyn Bay, and The Bath Festival Finale Weekend which has previously seen the likes of Paloma Faith, Van Morrison and Robert Plant headline in previous years.

Pablo Janczur, Director of Orchard Live said: “Jack has been one of the hottest tickets in 2019, and 2020 will be no different! We’re looking forward to coming to Telford for the very first time, hopefully with the great British sunshine we were blessed with this year.”