Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show, described as being “like an entire series of Live At The Apollo in one night” is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade will perform at the show on Sunday 19th July which brings the curtain down on a weekend of comedy in venues across the town.

Stade is widely known both as a writer for Frankie Boyle’s Tramadol Nights, and for his barnstorming TV appearances on shows such as Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow – when his “Meat Van” routine went viral- Live At The Apollo & Mock The Week.

Shrewsbury comedy aficionados will be doubly pleased as Tom’s 2020 tour “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” won’t include a date at Theatre Severn, making this the only chance to catch him next year.

Festival Director Kevin Bland says “We’re thrilled to be able to announce Tom – he’s a World Class act who sells out huge venues across the country & has always enjoyed tremendous support in Shrewsbury.”

“He’s worth the price of admission alone…but there’s more to come & we’ll be announcing more top quality acts over the coming months” he added.