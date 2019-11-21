Take a look inside the new Albert’s Shed at Southwater, Telford

Shropshire Live went for a peek around the new Albert’s Shed, which has now opened at Southwater, Telford.















All images by DJROMEA

After the success of Albert’s Shed, Shrewsbury, their new venue has now launched in Telford, billed as the first dedicated live music venue in Telford.

With a capacity of 550 people, once a new balcony is completed, the venue is hosting a wide range of entertainment from live bands to DJs and producers, plus lots more.

Albert’s Shed, Southwater is to place a big focus on grassroots music with plans to help develop local artists in the West Midlands, as well as providing a solid touring destination between Birmingham and Manchester for national and international artists.

Live acts listed to perform in November include M.J.M Band & Tony Stanton, The Beautiful Ways, Psyence, Four Crooks, The Lotts, Thom Kirkpatrick One Man Band and Call of the Kraken.