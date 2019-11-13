Telford Centre Christmas light switch on 2019

This Saturday 16th November is the big Telford Centre Christmas light switch on, with free family entertainment.

With something for the whole family and plenty of entertainment from 11am – 5pm.

Then at 5pm the lights get switched on with special guest, Father Christmas.



There will be festive entertainment across the whole Centre throughout the day including:

Maximus the Robot

Illuminated Presents on roller skates

Bouncing Snowmen

Glitter Bells stilt walkers

Aerial Star, trapeze artist

Music, fun and games in Sherwood Square with ex-Free Radio Breakfast team duo Ed & Jo

Opening of our Santa Sorting Office, location New Row by House of Fraser and opposite Costa Coffee

Face Painting

Balloon Modelling

Plus lots more!

Find out more about the Telford Centre by visiting: https://www.telfordcentre.com/

