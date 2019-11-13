Telford Centre Christmas light switch on 2019

This Saturday 16th November is the big Telford Centre Christmas light switch on, with free family entertainment.
With something for the whole family and plenty of entertainment from 11am – 5pm.
Then at 5pm the lights get switched on with special guest, Father Christmas.
There will be festive entertainment across the whole Centre throughout the day including:
Maximus the Robot
Illuminated Presents on roller skates
Bouncing Snowmen
Glitter Bells stilt walkers
Aerial Star, trapeze artist
Music, fun and games in Sherwood Square with ex-Free Radio Breakfast team duo Ed & Jo
Opening of our Santa Sorting Office, location New Row by House of Fraser and opposite Costa Coffee
Face Painting
Balloon Modelling
Plus lots more!
Find out more about the Telford Centre by visiting: https://www.telfordcentre.com/