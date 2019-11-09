Whitchurch Christmas light switch on and festive fun day 2019

Saturday 30 November is the start of Whitchurch’s winter festivities, not just a Christmas light switch on, but so much more with a packed day full of fun.

The day kicks off at 10am with a large Christmas Market, both inside the Civic Centre and outside in the High Street.



The market will showcase high quality craft with a large food and drink element, with many producers returning from the town’s Food & Drink Festival. Make sure you come early, as these producers sell out quickly.



As the light fades the outdoor stalls will be lit with festive Christmas lights, so a perfect opportunity to start your Christmas shopping early and spread the festive cheer!



From warm G&T’s and one of the best Craft Breweries in the region to freshly made cheese toasties, burgers and crepes – you are sure to be spoilt for choice!

Don’t forget to visit The Bullring where you will find the children’s mini fairground and Rotary Club’s Father Christmas. Children can make a lantern in the Market Hall ahead of the parade whilst their families enjoy a hot drink and cooked breakfast at Sarah’s Café.



St Alkmund’s Church is hosting their annual Crib Festival from 9.30am – 6pm with a wonderful array of nativity scenes. Warm-up in the church with coffee and mince pies.



The lantern parade leaves the Market Hall at 4.30pm in preparation for the big switch on outside the Civic Centre at 5pm. Crowds will be treated to a live performance from Josh Whittall.



Enjoy late night shopping at the town’s independent businesses until 6pm.



Whitchurch Civic Centre Events Autumn/Winter 2019









The Jerseys

Thursday 14th November 2019 7.30pm.

Adults £17.00 concessions £15.00

The UK’s #1 Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Christmas Memories Matinee Concert

Tuesday 26 November 2019 from 2pm.

Tickets £12, Over 60’s £10 including refreshments

“Like a sparkly Christmas card come to life”

Cinderella Pantomime

From 26th – 30th December 2019

Children & Concessions £11.00, Adults £12.00, Family of four £42.00

Presented by Anton Benson Productions

No booking fee if you order tickets directly from the venue: 01948 665761

Monday – Friday 10am – 4pm. Saturday 10am – 1pm.

