Visit The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury for Christmas Inspiration this December

Are you in need of gift inspiration in the lead up to Christmas? The Parade Shops in the heart of Shrewsbury has suggestions galore for you.

There is an assortment of independent shops, offering a treasure-trove of gifts and services, perfect for Christmas shopping.

The Parade Shops stands in a historic building, constructed over 190 years ago as a hospital. Today, a visit to The Parade is unique, offering customers an experience unmatched by online shopping.

Two floors of independent shops

Located behind St Mary’s Church, it is just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill. Step inside to discover two floors of interesting and alluring stores, a world away from the usual high street shops.

Philip Freeman, proprietor of The Parade Shops, comments on the offering, “Scour the shelves of Second Chapter Books for a first edition, marvel over handmade jewellery in Beadles, select your new laptop or gaming PC in Salop Technology, or be transported across continents with the ethically sourced, hand-tailored silk garments in Kashmir and Silk. There are oodles of amazing products on sale at The Parade.

“Individual, independent and irresistible are three ways to describe this collection of businesses offering their wares. It provides a unique shopping experience with fashion, arts, crafts and specialist services, as well as a café overlooking the river, health and beauty salons and a pottery-painting studio.

“Support what Shrewsbury has to offer with a visit to The Parade Shops this December, and find gifts for loved ones that you can’t find anywhere else.”

Beadles Jewellery at The Parade Shops

The Parade Shops Shrewsbury

The Parade Shops can be located at St Mary’s Place, Shrewsbury, SY1 1DL. Open Monday to Saturday from 9am. There is disabled access and toilet facilities located inside. A paid car park is situated at the front of the building.

Vist the website at: https://www.paradeshops.co.uk/

Advertisement Feature