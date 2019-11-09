Medieval Christmas Fayre returns to stunning Ludlow castle

Ludlow’s hugely popular Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre returns to the town’s stunning castle this month for two days.

Take a step back in time at Ludlow Castle this Christmas, with everything from jesters and giant puppets to interactive theatre, live music and fighting knights – there is a packed programme all weekend.

The Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is on Saturday 23 November and Sunday 24 November 2019, at Ludlow Castle.

Included in the ticket price are lots of hands-on activities, from circus skills workshops and special sword school for young budding knights to have-a-go crafts. Take home a personalised spell from the Medieval Spellwright or why not make your own illuminated letter?

Something for everyone to join in

Join in with the mass carol-singing and wassailing sessions, plus there’s an interactive theatre for all ages. On Sunday, there are extra Children’s activities in the Inner Bailey all day; dress up medieval style or paint a flag to take home! See the brand new walkabout entertainment on Sunday too, with the wonderfully funny – and adorable! – Crumpet the Elf and Blitsen the Reindeer.

New this year, Ludlow Castle Medieval Christmas Fayre welcomes Diabolus In Musica, a fiery medieval musical foursome who will knock your socks off with their foot-stomping tunes! And for those with a steady aim, visitors can try axe-throwing at the Fayre for the first time alongside their ever-popular have-a-go archery.

Cheer and boo as two houses of ferocious knights pit their wits and strength against each other in the Tournament of Knights and join them on Saturday night for a fiery night finale, where the knights fight with flaming swords and mace!

Music all weekend

Enjoy more music all weekend from The Bagshotte Waytes, wandering minstrels, Fayre favourite wynndebagge and The Quire. Theatre includes the Shrewsbury Mummers, Hand to Mouth Theatre, BZ Ents’s hilarious historical re-enactments and pantomime alongside the Yarnsmith of Norwich and four fabulous jesters.

With over 100 stalls to explore, it’s the perfect opportunity to find a unique treat or the perfect gift. From historical goods, clothing and textiles, to homeware and jewellery, leatherwork, artwork, Christmas decorations and one-off ceramics.

Late Night at the Castle

From pasties and pies to roast chestnuts and venison burgers, there’s a whole array of treats to enjoy on the day or to take home as a gift. Whatever your tipple of choice, you can find something special for you, from artisan liqueurs and spirits to beautiful beers and warming beverages. On Saturday night only, the Fayre’s open until 9pm – join them for an evening only pop-up hot cocktail bar and a spectacular fiery extravaganza to round the evening off.

For more info and tickets, head to www.ludlowmedievalchristmas.co.uk

The Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre 2019

Saturday 23 November – 10am – 9pm

Sunday 24 November – 10am – 4pm

Ludlow Castle, Castle Square, Ludlow SY8 1AY



Advertisement Feature