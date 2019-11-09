Christmas films at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Enjoy a unique festive film experience this holiday season in the historic setting of the stunning balcony at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

The Grinch

The perfect Sunday evening for the family as Christmas Day nears. Join the tale of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s infectious holiday spirit. Funny, heart-warming and visually stunning.



Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 5pm | U | 1hr 26mins | £2.50



Booking: www.ticketsource.co.uk/shrewsburymuseum

It’s A Wonderful Life

An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated business man by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.



Enjoy this Christmas classic with a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.



Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 7pm | U | 2hrs 10mins | £4.50pp



Booking: www.ticketsource.co.uk/shrewsburymuseum





