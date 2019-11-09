Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Whitchurch Christmas light switch on and festive fun day 2019
Saturday 30 November is the start of Whitchurch’s winter festivities, not just a Christmas light switch on, but so much more with a packed day full of fun.
Christmas at Shrewsbury Market Hall 2019
Shrewsbury Market Hall will be staging a series of festive late nights and extra seasonal opening hours in the lead up to Christmas.
Medieval Christmas Fayre returns to stunning Ludlow castle
Ludlow’s hugely popular Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre returns to the town’s stunning castle this month for two days.
Apley Farm Shop is full of festive cheer this Christmas season
Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Bridgnorth & Telford is the perfect stop this festive season.
Christmas films at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery
Enjoy a unique festive film experience this holiday season in the historic setting of the stunning balcony at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.
Telford Christmas Market returns with even more festive cheer
Telford & Wrekin Council is delighted to welcome back the ever popular Christmas Market which will once again be in Southwater during the lead up to Christmas.
Visit The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury for Christmas Inspiration this December
Are you in need of gift inspiration in the lead up to Christmas? The Parade Shops in the heart of Shrewsbury has suggestions galore for you.