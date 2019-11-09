Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.

Whitchurch Christmas light switch on and festive fun day 2019

Saturday 30 November is the start of Whitchurch’s winter festivities, not just a Christmas light switch on, but so much more with a packed day full of fun. Tell Me More>>

Christmas at Shrewsbury Market Hall 2019

Shrewsbury Market Hall will be staging a series of festive late nights and extra seasonal opening hours in the lead up to Christmas. Tell Me More>>

Medieval Christmas Fayre returns to stunning Ludlow castle

Ludlow’s hugely popular Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre returns to the town’s stunning castle this month for two days. Tell Me More>>

Apley Farm Shop is full of festive cheer this Christmas season

Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Bridgnorth & Telford is the perfect stop this festive season. Tell Me More>>

Christmas films at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Enjoy a unique festive film experience this holiday season in the historic setting of the stunning balcony at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Tell Me More>>

Telford Christmas Market returns with even more festive cheer

Telford & Wrekin Council is delighted to welcome back the ever popular Christmas Market which will once again be in Southwater during the lead up to Christmas. Tell Me More>>

Visit The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury for Christmas Inspiration this December

Are you in need of gift inspiration in the lead up to Christmas? The Parade Shops in the heart of Shrewsbury has suggestions galore for you. Tell Me More>>

