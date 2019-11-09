Christmas at Shrewsbury Market Hall 2019

Shrewsbury Market Hall will be staging a series of festive late nights and extra seasonal opening hours in the lead up to Christmas.

Festive Night Markets are planned for Wednesday, November 20, as part of the town’s Christmas Lights Switch-on, and on Wednesday, December 18, to coincide with Carols In The Square.



On both nights the market will open right through until 9pm. Eateries, retail stalls and the market’s gin bar will be open and there will be live music. Singer and Adele tribute artiste Libby Gliksman will be in full voice for a performance between 5pm and 6pm on November 20.



Complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will also be served to shoppers on both nights, between 6pm and 8pm (while stocks last), on production of a voucher proving a purchase from a non-food market stall on the night.



The last of the market’s popular Saturday Late Night events of 2019 will be held on December 7. Eateries, cocktail, gin, rum, wine and craft ale bars will be open along with a selection of retail stalls up until 10pm (last entry 9.30pm).

Shrewsbury Market is perfect for Christmas

The indoor market, off Claremont Street, is a haven for unique finds, quirky gifts and ‘real food’ for the festive table. It is jam-packed with gift and home interior boutiques, designer-makers, art shops, artists and niche specialists.



Its traditional butchers, quality fishmonger, greengrocers, delicatessen and other food specialists, provide local and artisan produce and treats for Yuletide festivities.

Extra shopping hours

To help shoppers get ahead, the market will open for extra shopping hours in the lead up to Christmas on:



Thursday, December 19, 9am to 2pm

Sunday, December 22, 10am to 4pm

Monday, December 23, 8am to 4pm

Christmas Eve will be a full trading day, from 8am to 4pm



Choirs, choral groups and Libby Gliksman will be adding a musical festive backdrop to Christmas shopping in the market on Saturday December 14 and 21 and Sunday December 22 with seasonal carols and songs.



The Samaritans choir will perform between 12 noon and 2pm on December 14, while The Phoenix Singers will perform on December 21 from 10.30am to 11.30am and Of One Accord will hit the high notes from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.



Libby Gliksman will be back to get shoppers in the festive mood from 1pm to 2.30pm on Sunday, December 22.

To find out more about the Market Hall Shrewsbury visit: markethallshrewsbury.co.uk

Advertisement Feature