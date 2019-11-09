3.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, November 10, 2019
Apley Farm Shop is full of festive cheer this Christmas season

By Shropshire Live

Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Bridgnorth & Telford is the perfect stop this festive season.

On Saturday 30 November and Sunday 1 December, Apley Farm Shop will be hosting their popular ‘Apley Christmas CRAFT market’. The market is under a heated marquee and entry is FREE. This is a great chance to meet local Shropshire crafters offering a wide variety of unique, homemade Christmas presents.

Santa is visiting Apley Farm Shop every weekend in the run up to Christmas, starting with 7 December. Enjoy this winter & make your festive season special with a magical fun day visiting Santa at Apley Farm Shop.

Breakfast or Afternoon Tea with Santa

Families can attend Breakfast with Santa or Afternoon Tea with Santa, both of which include an individual visit to see Santa in his grotto and receive a present. Ticket prices include a play in Pigg’s Playbarn.

For a briefer visit, it’s possible just to book a visit to meet Santa in his grotto, without Breakfast or Afternoon Tea.

Breakfast is a buffet of full English breakfast with cereals. Afternoon Tea includes a buffet of sandwiches, scones & freshly baked cakes. Santa’s helpers will be there to lend a hand if needed. All the delicious healthy meals served at Apley Farm Shop are handmade onsite using local ingredients whenever possible.

For those just visiting Santa’s Grotto, each child will meet Santa for 5 minutes in his grotto, but they must be accompanied by an adult. By pre-booking online, you can find reduced price tickets & is highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

A professional photographer from, A Decent Exposure, will be taking photos which can be bought on the day or a special offer is available of 2 6” x 4” for only £6.50 when booking online.

Host of attractions

Apley Farm Shop has a host of other attractions which children love, including Pigg’s Playbarn, Scotty’s Animal Park, Paint & Create pottery & craft studio & the Skylark Nature Trail.

These events are suitable for children aged 0 to 12 with their families.

Tickets range from £20 per child & £15 per adult for Breakfast or Afternoon Tea with Santa; £60 for a family ticket (for 2 adults & 2 children); £10 per child for a Grotto ticket, under 2’s £6.

Online bookings for the grotto are available 11:30am to 2pm. These Santa events at Apley Farm Shop are available 7-8, 14-15 & 21-24 Dec.

You can book online by visiting: https://apleyfarmshop.digitickets.co.uk/category/23962?navItem=110434

Where to find Apley Farm Shop

Apley Farm Shop is on the A442 between Bridgnorth & Telford. Open 7 days a week.

See more Christmas Events and Attractions >>
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
