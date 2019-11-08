7.2 C
Popular Telford events to return in 2020

By Shropshire Live

A number of success Telford events are set to return in 2020 with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

Telford Balloon Fiesta will return for its third year. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Opening the year will be Spring into St George’s Day in Telford Town Park.

This well-loved family event on Sunday 19 April will have a circus feel with lots of free activities for everyone while also celebrating England’s patron saint day which fall a few days later.  

A few weeks later it’s liftoff for the Balloon Fiesta, returning for its third year, bringing hot air balloons, flight and great entertainment to the Telford Arena on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 May.

This event attracts tens of thousands to central Telford for a weekend of free entertainment and spectacle including a breath-taking nightglow to music. It has quickly established itself as one of the fastest balloon gatherings in the country.

On Saturday 27 June we will be celebrating Armed Forces Day in Broad Oaks Park in Donnington. The event will tour the borough as part of a plan to bring more activity to the borough towns and in the 75th year anniversary of the end of WW2, this area with strong connections to the Armed Forces, is the appropriate place.

It’s a perfect opportunity for people to get together and show support for local military personnel. Activities including vehicle displays, crafts, food, drink, music and entertainment.

Next, you can join the procession at Telford Carnival on Sunday 19 July in Telford Town Park when dozens of community groups and organisations come together to celebrate the best of Telford around the town centre, with handmade carnival creations in a parade filled with music, dance and colourful costumes.

There’ll also be loads of fun and entertainment in the QE11 Arena throughout the day.

September sees the return of the World Heritage Festival in Ironbridge in partnership with businesses, artists, artisans and heritage organisations in the Gorge. 

For film enthusiasts Telford Film Festival 2020 will feature at different locations across the borough, showcasing modern, quirky and classic films throughout September and October. This festival will be paid for events

The Telford Community Pride Awards will be back celebrating a huge range of people who make a difference on Thursday 26 November. The awards debuted on Telford’s 50 celebrations in 2018 and over 300 people were nominated for 13 awards.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a Christmas market in Southwater. People can look forward to another festive atmosphere starting in November and running throughout December.

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “We are extremely proud to put on a broad range of events for everyone to enjoy.

“They not only bring our communities together but also encourage visitors to come and experience our wonderful town and show what we have to offer.

“Our events have really helped put Telford on the map in recent years and I’m sure next year won’t disappoint. In 2018 our events saw around 100,000 people attend. Make sure you get these dates in your diaries.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
