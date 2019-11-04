World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.

60163 ‘Tornado’ climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR on 30th October 2009

Passengers can ride behind the iconic locomotive – hauling the Railway’s appropriate LNER teak set of carriages, for normal SVR fare prices on November 9th, 10th, 17th and 24th.

The Peppercorn Class A1 locomotive, the first new mainline steam locomotive to be built in Britain for 50 years, attracted thousands of steam enthusiasts to the Railway during its last appearance in 2016 – when it drew the crowds alongside Flying Scotsman.

Since that visit, its fame has reached even greater heights following its 100mph test run on the East Coast Main Line in 2017 – the subject of BBC documentary ‘Tornado – The 100mph Steam Engine’ and, for younger fans, its starring role in the Paddington 2 movie, also released in 2017.

Its much-anticipated return to the SVR comes in a significant year for the locomotive itself, marking the 25th anniversary since its construction began.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator, said: “Tornado was a huge hit when it last appeared here – tickets to ride behind it sold fast and our platforms were packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of it in all its glory.

“We’re expecting the same response this time around, and to make sure as many people as possible can come and enjoy it, we’re keeping our fares at the standard rates and are offering a range of additional experiences, which can be booked in advance.”

Tornado will haul the 10.30am and 2.30pm services from Bridgnorth and the 12.40pm and 4.40pm services out of Kidderminster. Standard fares for travel apply.