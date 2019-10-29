9.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Home Entertainment

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

By Shropshire Live

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.

The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Cricket correspondent, broadcaster and former England star Vic Marks, travel writer and broadcaster Mike Parker, novelist Alix Nathan and author Catrina Davies, with her memoir of life in a Cornish shed, are among the writers lined-up for the three-day festival.

Also on the programme is the much talked about young writer Dean Atta, who was shortlisted for the Polaris First Book Prize, and horror thriller author and scriptwriter Jason Arnopp, best known for his critically-acclaimed cult hit ‘The Last Days of Jack Sparks’.

The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective. The winner will get the chance to perform at next year’s festival.

Other events include an exploration of ‘Research and the Historical Novel’ with novelists Karen Maitland and Kate Innes, a workshop on mindful writing with writer, musician and arts worker Tom George and a Poetry Café in the company of poets Nellie Cole, Kuli Kohli and Emma Purshouse.

“As always there will be a good mix of poetry, fiction, non-fiction and workshops with the subject matter broader than ever before, ranging from cricket to the arms trade, from gothic thrills and spooky horror to life in rural Wales,” said Festival Chair Susan Caroline.

“Our underlying aim is still to discover the story behind the stories, how our writers approach the idea of telling the stories they hold inside. Events will take place at various venues across the town ”

Atta, who performs internationally and has been named as one of the most influential LGBT people in the UK, will open the festival on Friday November 23, focussing on his new novel Black Flamingo, a bold coming of age story.

Saturday November 23 sees Vic Marks tell the story of his life in cricket from his playing career, when he first lined up with Ian Botham and Viv Richards at Somerset Cricket Club, to his England days and many years as a newspaper cricket correspondent and commentator for Test Match Special.

Catrina Davies talks about her book ‘Homesick: Why I Live In A Shed’, a captivating memoir of personal struggle and recovery against the backdrop of a national housing crisis. Machynlleth-based writer Helen Pendry will lift the lid on her debut crime novel ‘The Levels’.

On Sunday November 24 former rock journalist Jason Arnopp talks about his career in fantasty sci-fi, thriller and horror writing for fiction and film, including Dr Who and Friday 13th books. He will introduce his newly released chiller thriller Ghoster, a haunting tale for the social media obsessed age.

Bishops Castle-based author Alix Nathan will shed light on the fascinating tale behind her book, ‘The Warlow Experiment’, inspired by the true story of an 18th century gentleman scientist who entices a volunteer to live underground for seven years, without human contact, in exchange for £50 a year for life,

Mike Parker will wrap up the festival with his powerful memoir ‘On The Red Hill’, a book of many levels – part personal history of four extraordinary lives, the history of gay men in the 20th century, the quest for belonging, the cycle of nature and life in rural Mid Wales.

The book was inspired when Mike and his partner inherited the rural Machynlleth home of their older friends Reg and George and discovered their remarkable lifetime collection of diaries, photographs and letters. Theirs was a story that needed to be told!

For full details about the festival and tickets visit shrewsburylitfest.co.uk or Pengwern Books in Fish Street, Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

News

News

The collision happened on Pulley Lane between Meole Brace and Bayston Hill. Photo: West Mercia Police / @ShrewsburyCops

Moped rider airlifted to hospital following collision involving tractor

A moped rider has been seriously injured following a collision involving a tractor in Shrewsbury this morning.
Read Article

Warning issued as children make hoax calls 999 calls from Telford phone box

Police have issued a warning to children who have been making hoax 999 calls from a phone box in Telford.
Read Article
Missing Emma Davies aged 30 from Telford

Search for missing Telford woman and her children extended nationwide

Police searching for a woman missing from Telford along with her three children are extending their search nationwide.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder favourite for Morecambe job

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond is the favourite to land the vacant managerial post at League Two Morecambe.
Read Article
Liam Holohan (3rd), overall winner Rob Moore (1st) and James Boyman (2nd)

Shropshire team end cycling season on a high

A Shropshire cycling team has ended its season in style by achieving excellent results at two major racing events in the UK and Spain.
Read Article

New girls football development centre to begin in Oswestry

Dragon Academy & Development Centre is looking to expand to girls coaching in Oswestry.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Gerald Rogers - construction director, Howard Thorne - chairman, Richard Shackleton - managing director, Richard Bowler - technical director

New MD at Shropshire Homes

For the first time in almost 40 years, independent housebuilder, Shropshire Homes, has a new managing director.
Read Article
Stephanie Garrington, Bridal Reloved; Lizzy McNally, Cooper Green Pook; and Charlotte Nutting, FBC Manby Bowdler

New wedding retailer opens in Shrewsbury

A retailer specialising in second-hand and sample designer wedding dresses is capitalising on the trend for more ethical fashion by launching a new store in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Liam Corbett, Jacob Bunn, Emma Yarwood, Adam Oliver and Alex Burgoyne, the five new apprentices at Pave Aways

Pave Aways builds for the future with new apprentices

A Shropshire building contractor is laying the foundations for the future with the appointment of five new apprentices to its workforce.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Local residents testing the Little Lovelyland Library before it's launch on the 28th October. Elvie Butcher, Rachel and Olive Weston

Shrewsbury community creates its own children’s library

A group of residents from Castlefields, Shrewsbury are being supported in creating their own children's library for locals to enjoy.
Read Article
Luke with his mum Justina, dad Paul and sister Niamh

Brave Luke’s appeal to help terminally ill children

A young man from Telford who was born with a life-threatening condition is sharing his story to help the local children’s hospice that has been supporting him and his family.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway which has announced it is running an extra-special Santa service from Bridgnorth, dedicated entirely to charity

SVR seeks Shropshire family charities to apply for free Santa seats

To celebrate the return of its Santa services to Bridgnorth after 40 years, the Severn Valley Railway is running an extra-special Santa service dedicated entirely to local family charities.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article

Review: Mad Cow Productions – Murder on the Nile

Gin fizz, the crackle of a gun, a grisly murder and a number of possible culprits – all the ingredients of a classic Agatha Christie whodunit!
Read Article

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Barry Workman is head chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel

Head chef of Ironbridge hotel celebrates 25 years service

A head chef is marking 25 years service at a Shropshire hotel with a meal - cooked by someone else!
Read Article
Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
9.6 ° C
11.1 °
7.8 °
66 %
5.7kmh
20 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP