Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!

OKLAHOMA is the perfect musical that has been adapted into films and live stage recordings including one starring Hugh Jackman. Set in a Western Indian territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colourful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. 

Featuring a fantastic live orchestra, fabulous scenery and a talented cast – this show is perfect for the whole family.

The Get Your Wigle On company are known locally for previous productions Grease, Sister Act, Hairspray, The Sound of Music to name just a few in a long list of shows they have performed in Theatre Severn. The company of all local performers have been working hard in rehearsals at their Shrewsbury studio to bring the music and lyrics to life.

Local performer Amy Tennant will be taking on the comedic role of Ado Annie, singing the well known musical number ‘Cain’t Say No.’ Amy joined the company in 2016 when she took on the role of Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act and has gone on to impress audiences as Elsa in The Sound of Music.

She says “This show is a beautiful classic with a score filled to the brim with wonderful music. The whole cast have loved tackling the huge company numbers with ‘Farmer and the Cowmen’ which opens act two being my favourite.”

The score will be brought to life by a live local orchestra and includes some of musical theatres greatest songs, including Oh What A Beautiful Morning, People Will Say We’re in Love and Oklahoma!

Director and choreographer Ross Wigley has previously worked on the companies productions of Sister Act, Grease and Sound of Music.

Ross said: “To get the opportunity to choreograph a score full of such amazing music is a dream. The musical numbers are packed with long extended dance sequences of all styles and have been a great challenge for me and the cast. The incredible scenery and costumes are going to really make this production stand out having recently been used on the UK Tour.”

Oklahoma is being performed at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Thursday 7th – Saturday 9th November with performances nightly at 7.30pm and an additional Matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.  Tickets available from www.theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Louise Barnett

New Chief Executive for Shropshire’s two acute hospitals

Louise Barnett has been appointed as the Chief Executive of Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.
An artist's impression of how the the new building will look when completed

Charity’s £5 million investment in community care takes shape

The wraps have come off a charity’s £5 million investment in community care as a new building takes shape in Shrewsbury.
Park House, Park Road, Wem. Photo: © Copyright Jaggery is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Shropshire’s heritage at risk revealed

Historic England today reveals the historic sites most at risk of being lost through decay, neglect or development by publishing the annual Heritage at Risk Register 2019.
Match Preview: Lincoln City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town return to league action when they travel to Lincoln on Friday night but will be without a key striker.
Aditi second from right with the Tennis Wales U18 Team

Ellesmere College Tennis Academy student helps Wales win Nations title

An Ellesmere College student has helped Team Wales retain the Junior Home Nations Tennis Championship title.
Rob Smith on the track at a rain-hit Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit in Kent. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Telford racer Smith ends maiden BTCC Season with another independents points hat-trick

Rob Smith enjoyed a positive conclusion to his maiden season in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at a rain-hit Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit in Kent over the weekend.
Lee Ball, General Manager at Protolabs in Telford

Protolabs speeds forward with £5m expansion at its European Headquarters in Telford

Protolabs has released investment on a £5million expansion plan at its European Headquarters in Telford to meet growing demand from clients.
Shrewsbury-based Reech Media has become marketing partner for Kara Foods

Reech Media becomes marketing partner for Kara Foods

Reech has become the official marketing partner for Kara Foods - the foodservice brand of one of the UK’s leading speciality bakery manufacturers.
Aesthetics Shrewsbury owner and registered nurse Janine Lewis with Laura, cryotherapy and PRGF practitioner

Aesthetics Shrewsbury named as Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2019 finalist

A Shrewsbury business in one of the finalists in this year's Midlands Beauty Industry Awards which celebrates excellence in the beauty sector.
Nick Haves pictured with son Daniel and daughter Olivia

Quest to fund life-prolonging treatment for Shropshire dad with brain tumour

The family of a Shropshire dad unable to receive treatment as an NHS patient for a brain tumour have started a campaign to raise nearly £60,000 to fund private medical help.
Hope House’s Shrewsbury shop Assistant Manager Samantha Robbins and volunteer Lucy Wall at this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which has raised more than £70,000 for the charity

Fundraising total is music to the ears of Hope House

Visitors to this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have helped to smash the £70,000 fundraising barrier for Hope House Children’s Hospices.
Organisers of the roadshow have been using the tour to highlight the myriad of careers available in the music industry

Resonance band rocks Shrewsbury to spread the word to students

A group of musicians who have toured the world with internationally renowned acts have visited Shropshire to showcase the possibilities open to students at a new music institute.
Three Men in a Bow Tie

Wellington arts festival set to get underway

A popular Shropshire arts festival featuring a range of free events and entertainments is about to get underway.
Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Latest Articles

