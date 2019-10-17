Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!

OKLAHOMA is the perfect musical that has been adapted into films and live stage recordings including one starring Hugh Jackman. Set in a Western Indian territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colourful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story.

Featuring a fantastic live orchestra, fabulous scenery and a talented cast – this show is perfect for the whole family.

The Get Your Wigle On company are known locally for previous productions Grease, Sister Act, Hairspray, The Sound of Music to name just a few in a long list of shows they have performed in Theatre Severn. The company of all local performers have been working hard in rehearsals at their Shrewsbury studio to bring the music and lyrics to life.

Local performer Amy Tennant will be taking on the comedic role of Ado Annie, singing the well known musical number ‘Cain’t Say No.’ Amy joined the company in 2016 when she took on the role of Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act and has gone on to impress audiences as Elsa in The Sound of Music.

She says “This show is a beautiful classic with a score filled to the brim with wonderful music. The whole cast have loved tackling the huge company numbers with ‘Farmer and the Cowmen’ which opens act two being my favourite.”

The score will be brought to life by a live local orchestra and includes some of musical theatres greatest songs, including Oh What A Beautiful Morning, People Will Say We’re in Love and Oklahoma!

Director and choreographer Ross Wigley has previously worked on the companies productions of Sister Act, Grease and Sound of Music.

Ross said: “To get the opportunity to choreograph a score full of such amazing music is a dream. The musical numbers are packed with long extended dance sequences of all styles and have been a great challenge for me and the cast. The incredible scenery and costumes are going to really make this production stand out having recently been used on the UK Tour.”

Book Tickets

Oklahoma is being performed at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Thursday 7th – Saturday 9th November with performances nightly at 7.30pm and an additional Matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets available from www.theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.