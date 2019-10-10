Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event

on Saturday 26 October.



There is a full bar, catering including a hog roast and the Sunshine Radio Street Team entertainment, this is the perfect night out to kick start the October Half Term.



Gates open at 5.30pm, with the bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks starting at 7.30pm.



Fast track tickets are now on sale at £2.00 per child, £4.00 per adult and £10.00 per family of up to 2 adults and 3 children. Get yours now from the Centre!



On the night, prices are £2.50 per child, £4.50 per adult and £13.00 per family.

