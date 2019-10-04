13.6 C
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

By Shropshire Live

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Firework and Bonfire Night this November.

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

This year’s event takes place on Saturday 2 November 2019 at the club on Kennel Lane, Albrighton, just off the A464 Shifnal Road.

The bar will be open with a range of drinks for everyone, along with the chance to purchase hot food and drinks.

You can also enter this year’s Build a Guy Fawkes Competition, with judging taking place on the evening with prizes for the best guys. Get stuffing and bring your guy along to the club before 5.30pm to enter.

Support this local community event and club and enjoy the warm bonfire with the family and watch the dazzling fireworks.

The gates open at 5:30 pm, followed by the Guy Fawkes competition judging.

At 6:30pm watch as the bonfire is set alight, then there will be plenty of oooohhhhs and aaahhhhhs as the fireworks take to the sky.

Entrance is just £10.00 per car or £2.00 per adult walk in with U16’s free, accompanied by an adult.

Find out more by visiting the Facebook page here.

Fireworks and Bonfire Night
Saturday 2 November 2019
Albrighton Cricket Club, Kennel Lane, Albrighton, just off the A464 Shifnal Road.

Where to find Albrighton Cricket Club

