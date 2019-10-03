9.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Home Entertainment

Wellington Orbit Cinema to welcome Polish film director

By Shropshire Live

Telford’s newest Cinema will be holding a very special screening this October which will feature a live question and answer session with the film’s Director.

Piotr Szkopiak
Piotr Szkopiak

Wellington Orbit Cinema, which opened at the end of June will be hosting the special event on Saturday 12 October.

The multi award-winning film, ‘The Last Witness’ will be screened along with a Polish Buffet and a question and answer session afterwards with the Director, Piotr Szopiak.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Piotr said: “I am hugely honoured to be the first director to offer a Q&A session at the Wellington Orbit and hope it will be a popular success and pave the way for many more such events with many more directors in the future as I have found that sometimes the stories behind the making of a film are as interesting if not more so than the films themselves.”

Piotr continued “It is exactly why I wanted to make films in the first place; to create a unique experience which is artistic, entertaining and educational and one that will hopefully engage an audience and stimulate debate.”

Piotr was born in England, in 1966 of Polish parents and with no formal training in film and television, The Last Witness is Piotr’s second feature film and was first released in Poland in 2018 on 156 screens.

Sophie Eades, Wellington Orbit’s Chief Officer said: “We have planned a very special evening around Piotr’s film. Starting with a Polish Buffet, we will then screen the film and afterwards the audience can ask Piotr questions about the film, his career, or film making in general.

“This really is a very special event and one that will undoubtedly be popular with the large Polish Community we have in the area.”

Piotr said: “I am hoping the local Polish community will attend the screening because the events depicted in the film seem lesser known in both Poland and the UK and touch on why the post-war Polish community in the UK was formed but this is not just a Polish story but a British one also and why I felt particularly well placed to tell it as I was born in England of Polish parents.”

The Last Witness has been awarded a whole host of international accolades including: Winner, for the best lead actress, best cinematography, best costume design at the New York City International Film Festival in 2019, as well as Winner – Rising Star at the Canada Independent Film Festival 2019.

Piotr’s awards also include an Award of Excellence for the Best Narrative Feature, Best Director and Best Cinematography at the Vegas Movie Awards in 2019. He also was a winner at the London Independent Film Awards in November 2018 and won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Alex Pettyfer – who took the lead role), Best Cinematography and Best Editing at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival in 2018.

Piotr works regularly as a director in UK television drama. Credits include Casualty, The Coroner, Heartbeat, Father Brown, Shakespeare & Hathaway, Doctors, River City, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, for which he was twice nominated for BAFTA TV Awards. Both Variety and the UK’s Guardian described him as ‘a director to watch’.

Piotr’s next film is a contemporary thriller called ‘Winter in July’, in which a brother and sister fight for justice on opposite sides of the law in a Europe dealing with new threats to its security and stability including terrorism, corruption and political extremism.

For more information about the event, please call Wellington Orbit on 01952 743377 or visit www.wellingtonorbit.co.uk. Tickets are £14 for all seats, which includes a Polish Buffet.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Health secretary backs Future Fit plans

The decision to change the way the area's hospital services are delivered has been backed by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
Read Article

Car and tanker collide in Cleobury Mortimer

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a tanker in Cleobury Mortimer on Wednesday afternoon.
Read Article

River levels remain high in Shropshire, with warning in force

River levels remain high in Shropshire as the River Severn in Shrewsbury was due to peak early this morning.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Local school children enjoyed their day at The Shrewsbury Club where they heard from Richard Joyner, left, the tournament director for the LTA of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament, Brazilian professional tennis player Bernardo Azevedo Pereira E Oliveira, centre, and, right, Simon Haddleton, the director of tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Budgen Motors schools tennis day proves a hit at The Shrewsbury Club

Children from five local schools enjoyed visiting The Shrewsbury Club during the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
The final team included Dani Hoof, Kev Cole, Andy Richardson, Nick Collins, Ash Williams, Johnathan Robertson, Anthony Sutton, Team Captain: Steve Faulkner, Rob Butler, Gary Wallace, Phil Harris and Tim Holdcroft

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club win Handicap League Final

The final team included Dani Hoof, Kev Cole, Andy Richardson, Nick Collins, Ash Williams, Johnathan Robertson, Anthony Sutton, Team Captain: Steve Faulkner, Rob Butler, Gary Wallace, Phil Harris and Tim Holdcroft
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker happy to be back in the ‘mad house’

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has told Shropshire Live he is happy to be back in the ‘mad house’ after returning to football management.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating another year of impressive rankings in The Legal 500

Aaron & Partners celebrates impressive rankings in The Legal 500

Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating another year of impressive rankings in The Legal 500 – a comprehensive guide to the top professionals working in the UK’s legal market.
Read Article
Liz Lowe of Morris Property and Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts

Come rain or shine, Centurion Park commands attention with businesses

The £3.5m redevelopment of a Shropshire industrial park has seen 70 per cent of its new units already reserved or placed under offer.
Read Article
Scarlett and Jaymie are based at the Welsh Bridge office in Shrewsbury

Apprenticeship Success at Hatchers Solicitors

Hatchers Solicitors LLP have announced that Scarlett Richards has successfully completed her Apprenticeship with the firm, and has been offered a permanent role.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Piotr Szkopiak

Wellington Orbit Cinema to welcome Polish film director

Telford’s newest Cinema will be holding a very special screening this October which will feature a live question and answer session with the film’s Director.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
Jump in Shrewsbury

Never fear – Jump In, Shrewsbury have Halloween covered!

A HOST of Spooktacular fun is lined up this half term for visitors to Jump In Trampoline Park in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Restaurant 1840 in Telford. Photo: Google Street View

Telford’s Restaurant 1840 wins Community On-going Care Prize

Restaurant 1840 based in Telford has achieved the Community On-going Care Commendation in the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
9.6 ° C
10.6 °
8.3 °
76 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP