Never fear – Jump In, Shrewsbury have Halloween covered!

A HOST of Spooktacular fun is lined up this half term for visitors to Jump In Trampoline Park in Shrewsbury.

There will be tricks and treats a-plenty including pumpkin carving and face painting when you join in with the brand new Monster Bash or Fright Night sessions on Friday 25 October.

Under eights are invited to enjoy up to two hours of jumping, between 4-6pm, for just £10 as part of a Halloween disco – and fancy dress is definitely encouraged!

A little later on, between 7-9pm, the spooky tunes continue to play when the park’s regular Friday Night Takeover party adopts a rather more chilling theme.

So, grab your limited-edition Halloween grip socks on site and jump on board for some ghostly activities, including slime workshops and a few other surprise treats.

You can even save £2 per jumper when you book online at: www.gojumpin.com/locations/trampoline-park-shrewsbury

Friday night takeover

If you can’t make that spooky date, ‘fear not’ as the party vibe continues every Friday.

The Friday night Takeover nights are the perfect way to end a busy school week for any child aged four and over.

The lights are dimmed and the speakers cranked up as a dedicated DJ for the night takes music requests and creates a buzzing atmosphere – the perfect tempo to really get Shrewsbury jumping.

There will certainly plenty of showboating as youngsters compete to throw the best shapes – both on and off the trampolines!

Further enquiries on all the sessions can be made via the contact centre at: hello@gojumpin.com or on 01926 356290.

If they are aged 12 years and over they don’t need to bring a grown-up, they just need to sign a waiver and then head off to Party Central and dance – and jump – the night away.

Let off steam after school

After a day in the classroom, what better way to let off some steam than a visit to Jump In Shrewsbury. Their fantastic After School Deal offers a whole hour of jumping after 4pm Monday to Thursday every week during term time.

And there’s even the chance to satisfy those after-school munchies with a slice of pizza washed down with water or squash, also offered as part of the session.

It doesn’t have to mean sacrificing those important homework deadlines either as there’s plenty of areas in which to take time out and hit the books for a while.

And with the older kids at school, there is plenty of space for the youngest visitors to make full use of the facilities during term time, with the Soft Play & Mini Trampoline Jump sessions in the dedicated under fives trampoline zone. And Toddler Time sessions give little ones the chance to explore the whole park and soft play areas during off-peak times with a supervising adult.

Relaxed sessions for those with special needs or learning difficulties are also available as well as fitness classes.

Find out more

Jump In Trampoline Park Shrewsbury is located at 1 Henley Way, Shrewsbury SY1 4YQ.



Visit the website: www.gojumpin.com/locations/trampoline-park-shrewsbury

