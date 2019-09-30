Magical October half-term awaits at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

A magical, mystical adventure awaits this October half-term term at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery (SM&AG) with the return of Museums Are Magic.

The hugely popular Museums Are Magic will include a series of magical events from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 3 November 2019 as part of the Museums at Night celebration.

Families can drop-in to make their very own magic wands and create a gooey, glittery, bug-filled potion in the spooky potions’ lab.

Museums Are Magic will run every day during the October half-term from 11am – 3pm and no booking is required.

Spooky Castles

Join SM&AG for a special Halloween Lego® workshop and create your own spooky castle.

Lego® maestro Rob Spinks from Bricks ‘n’ Tricks will guide you through the build and light up your castle at the end of the workshop.

The workshop will take place on Friday 1 November 2019 from 11am – 2pm.

Spooky Castles costs just £5 per child, which includes one accompanying adult free of charge and all day admission to the museum.

You can book your space by clicking here.

Film showing – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald (12A)

The second instalment of the “Fantastic Beasts” series by J.K. Rowling featuring the adventures of Magizoologist Newt Scamander will be screened at SM&AG on Tuesday 29 October 2019 at 5pm.

Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

You can watch this film for just £2.50 in the unique setting of the Museum balcony.

For more information about Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, click here.

