Halloween with an Edge

Halloween with a difference at The Edge Adventure, Much Wenlock with a funday this October.

If you are looking for a different sort of Halloween day out, then look no further. After the success of last years Halloween Open Day, The Edge Adventure Activities Centre is opening its doors for the second year on Thursday 31 October for their fun day.

Just outside of the town of Much Wenlock, The Edge Adventure is offering you this year the chance to come and drop into their centre and try all the activities in one incredible go.

Not only will there will be their adrenaline pumping quad bikes, nerve testing sniper shooting and a haunted woodland treasure hunt for example, but you can even come and try their brand-new activity, Archery Tag. All prices are reduced, with most activities starting as low as £3 per person.

There is no need to book prior in advance, simply put on your witches’ hat, park your broom and then make your way to your favourite activity for a taste of The Edge Adventure.

If you are unable to make it on the open day then there is no need to panic, The Edge Adventure’s fantastic half term deals will be available for that week. Then even if you miss them still, they are open throughout the year and will still be offering their exciting packages right up to Christmas.

Prices and Information

Open Day Thursday 31st October 2019 – 10am – 4pm

Quad Biking 6-14 years £5 per person

Sniper Shooting 6 years+ £3 per person

Air Soft 10 years+ £4 per person

Segway 10 years+ £5 per person

Archery £3 per person

Clout Archery £3 per person

Treasure Hunt £3 per person

Archery Tag £4 per person

Pumpkin Carving £2

Find them at: The Edge Adventure Activities, Newtown Farm office, Shrewsbury Rd, Much Wenlock, TF13 6DB



Website: www.theedgeadventure.co.uk

Email: info@theedgeadventure.co.uk

Tel: 01952727491

Advertisement Feature