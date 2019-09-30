Great adult and children events at Whitchurch Civic Centre this October

Two fantastic events for your diary at Civic Centre, Whitchurch, with live music from an ABBA tribute band and a family theatre day.

Now recognised as the UK’s leading ABBA tribute. Waterloo Live combines stunning vocals with high quality live musicianship and perfect harmonies. Meticulously authentic replica costumes are coupled with mesmerizing costume changes.

This high energy show features all of ABBA’s greatest hits including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando, Super Trouper, Thank You For The Music and of course the song that started it all… Waterloo!

Big screen projection and a stunning light show coupled with sizzling performances and a generous amount of audience participation leaves audiences clapping and cheering for more.



This is a must see show for all ABBA fans on Friday 25 October 7.30pm.

Family Theatre

The Civic Centre has a packed programme of events this autumn/winter.



Families and younger children especially are invited to join them for a day of family theatre during October Half Term on Thursday 31 October with Teddy’s Picnic (11am) and Alice in Wonderland (2pm) brought to you by The Barking Dog Theatre Company.



With all seats just £5.00, under two’s free and a family of five for just £20.00 this really is a great day out for the whole family.

Formed in 1987 in Barking, Essex, The Barking Dog Theatre Company produces shows specifically written and designed for children (and their families). Their shows are entertaining, exciting, informative and educational. All shows last for approximately 45 minutes and are performed by two actors.

Join Teddy for a picnic this October Half Term from 11am at the Civic Centre. You can even bring your own Teddy so we can have a real Teddy Bear’s Picnic! – Fun theatre for children under 6 and their families.

From 2pm Join Alice at the Civic Centre as she falls down the rabbit hole into the magical world of Wonderland… For children aged 4 – 9 years and their families.



Find out more: https://whitchurchcouncil.uk/whats-on-at-the-civic/

Advertisement Feature