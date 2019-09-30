Experience Half Term Halloween fun at Apley Farm Shop

All aboard the Pumpkin Express at Apley Farm Shop for a magical Halloween half term for all the family.

For a great half term Halloween experience, climb aboard the Pumpkin Express, where you can hear the Spookley story being read by friendly Mrs Pumpkin. The Express will take you on a journey around the Apley Maze Maize and to the pumpkin patch where you can choose & pick your own pumpkin. Once back in the courtyard, you can visit their Carving Cavern & carve your pumpkin!

There are also Spooktacular tickets from £21, which include entry to Pigg’s Playbarn & Scotty’s Animal Park, the Pumpkin Express, storytelling, a pumpkin, and entrance to the carving cavern. The Spookley book is £6.50 from the Food Hall. Babies under the age of one can travel on the Pumpkin Express and pick a pumpkin for only £1.50.

As you leave you can buy your very own copy of the book ‘Spookley the Square Pumpkin’ and even your own soft Spookley toy available in the Food Hall. The storybook carries a strong anti-bullying message, which is shared with school children across the country.

A non-scary family day out

The festival provides a great, non-scary family day out. It’s perfect for all ages who are ready to get their wellies on & have some wholesome, earthy fun.

There will be masses for everyone to do – ride the Pumpkin Express, listen to the Spookley story, select a pumpkin, carve it in our Carving Cavern, get your face painted & some glitter tattoos. If you’re peckish after all that, tuck into the daily pumpkin barbecue in the Apley Courtyard, taste pumpkin recipes in the Creamery Café & finally pick up a pumpkin treat from the Food Hall.

Share your experience and win

Visitors are encouraged to post photos of their fancy-dress outfits & carved pumpkins on the Pigg’s Playbarn Facebook page to have a chance to win one a year’s membership for Pigg’s Playbarn. The best fancy dress & best-carved pumpkin winners will be selected & informed on Wednesday, October 31st.

When is the Spookley event at Apley Farm Shop

The Spookley event runs 12-13, 19-20 and 25-31 October. A private trailer ride can also be arranged after the last public ride of the day, in between 4 & 5pm, for 25-29 passengers. Please contact Apley Farm Shop for more details.

Where to find Apley Farm Shop

Apley Farm Shop is on the A442 between Bridgnorth & Telford. Open 7 days, it has a Food Hall, Playbarn, Café, an animal park, pottery painting & craft studio, gift shop & plant centre.

Booking is advisable, to avoid disappointment. To book or any enquiries, visit https://apleyfarmshop.digitickets.co.uk/tickets or call 01952 581 002.



Tickets start at £6.

Advertisement Feature