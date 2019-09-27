Shrewsbury book launch for local author & illustrator

This Saturday 28 September will see the launch of Katie May Green’s second picture book Hide and Seek at Button & Bear in Shrewsbury.

Katie May Green

Katie lives in Shrewsbury with her husband and son and is delighted to be launching her book in her local home town at the specialist independent children’s bookshop.

The book, which is published by Walker books, is a sequel to Seen and Not heard.

The launch event will start at 3.30pm and Katie will be reading her book and signing copies which will be available for purchase on the day.

Katie is a graduate from the Cambridge School of Art in Children’s Book Illustration and has worked for a number of UK and US publishers her inspiration for the books came from Shropshire itself.

Katie says “Lots of things inspired both books (‘Seen and Not Heard’ and its sequel, ‘Hide and Seek’). The idea of children in portraits coming to life – and going wild – came along when I was in an art gallery, transfixed by an Elizabethan painting of four children who looked good as gold in all their finery: I wondered what those children were really like, without the confines of their time, the confines of their frames. Were they seen and not heard, or was there another side to them?

“Shiverhawk Hall, the fictional house in which the children’s adventures begin, was inspired by a visit a few years ago to Benthall Hall in Shropshire. It was exactly the sort of country house I’d pictured in my head: not just architecturally, but in the way it made me feel: that it was a little bit ‘out of the way’ with an ‘undiscovered’ atmosphere about it, full of secrets. I revisited Benthall Hall several times to do observational drawing and generally soak it all up.

“Hide and Seek has definitely drawn on memories from my childhood in Shropshire. My grandparents lived on Lyth Hill for a while, and my brother and I played games of hide and seek with our cousins in the woods up there. We also built dens out of branches and bracken – at Attingham Park, too – and did a lot of clambering over fallen logs, and tree climbing. The book celebrates the freedom and excitement of adventuring (and hiding!) outdoors in nature: quite a contrast with being stuck in a picture frame…”

No tickets are required for the launch and Katie will be delighted to share her latest book with readers on Saturday at Button and Bear on Castle Street in Shrewsbury.