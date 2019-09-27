Seasonal ghost stories at Theatre Severn

Acclaimed storyteller Robert Lloyd Parry returns to Shrewsbury this October with two thrilling tales by Montague Rhodes James, the master of the English ghost story.

Robert Lloyd Parry as M R James. Photo: Shelagh Bidwell

In A View from a Hill a pair of old binoculars reveals the gruesome history behind an idyllic stretch of English landscape. In The Treasure of Abbot Thomas a treasure-seeker comes face to face with unspeakable horror at the bottom of ancient well.

The ghost stories of M R James [1862 – 1936] are widely regarded as the finest ever written and, over a century after their first publication, they’ve lost none of their power to terrify and amuse.

James wrote them to perform at Christmas to friends in Cambridge, in the years leading up to World War One. This gripping one-man show gives theatregoers the chance to experience these eerie masterpieces in the manner in which they were originally enjoyed: as ghostly confections, told by candlelight, to a rapt audience.

“M R James dedicated his stories to ‘those who have at various times listened to them,'” explains Robert Lloyd Parry, “and I try to evoke the tone and atmosphere of his original performances.”Dead Men’s Eyes is the sixth instalment of Nunkie’s M R James Project, a series of six one-man shows that Robert has been touring since 2006, travelling all over the UK, USA and Ireland.

Seasonal ghost stories can be enjoyed at Theatre Severn on Tuesday 29th October at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £14 / 12, from the Theatre Severn Box Office on 01743 281281.

The performance is suitable for those aged 12+