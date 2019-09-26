Showstopping performance to raise funds for The Georgia Williams Trust

A showstopping performance is set to light up Telford Ice Rink this weekend in aid of The Georgia Williams Trust.

Skaters aged between 6 and 23 put on a spectacular show

Lights, Camera, Action will take place at 7pm on Saturday 28 September at Telford Ice Rink which will see skaters aged between 6 and 23 put on a spectacular show for guests, with timeless musical hits, the chance to win prizes, as well as a selection of homemade cakes and bakes.

Lauren Capes, Rink Assistant at Telford Ice Rink, said: “Last year, a touching and emotional documentary was released about local Georgia Williams, and we wanted to show our support of The Georgia Williams Trust by hosting an event dedicated to raising funds and helping even more young people across the region.”

Music at the show will include singalong hits from The Greatest Showman, Hairspray, Annie, and Mamma Mia, with a mix of skaters set to take part including synchro-skaters, ice hockey players, and figure skaters.

Brieanne Jones, Receptionist at the ice rink, added: “I’d encourage anyone interested in doing something a little bit different on Saturday evening to come along and see our diverse range of talented skaters perform. It’s set to be a fantastic event in memory of a wonderful young woman, who touched the lives of so many.”

The Georgia Williams Trust was set up by Georgia’s parents to encourage local youngsters to take part in exciting life experiences and push the boundaries to try new things — such as canoeing down a river or flying a plane. It works in partnership to improve opportunities for young people and provides grants towards equipment, goals, and dreams.

Book Tickets

Tickets cost just £7 for adults, £5 for juniors, and under 5s can go free— with all proceeds from ticket sales and cakes being donated to the Trust.

Doors will open at 6.30pm with a 7.00pm start and finish at 9pm.

For more information or to buy tickets, please email Telford Ice Rink on telfordicerink@telford.gov.uk or call 01952 38265.