10.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 16, 2019
Home Entertainment

Theatre Severn pantomime Aladdin to take audiences on a magic carpet ride of fun

By Chris Pritchard

The cast of Theatre Severn’s forthcoming pantomime Aladdin has been unveiled as the venue prepares to repeat the success of last year’s box office smash Mother Goose when more than 42,000 people attended the show.

The cast of Aladdin at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. Photo: Chris Pritchard
The cast of Aladdin at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn. Photo: Chris Pritchard

The theatre revealed that nearly two-thirds of tickets for Aladdin have already been snapped up, almost three months before the show opens on Wednesday 4 December.

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and is produced by Evolution the hugely successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury since 2011.

Evolution has once again secured another multi-talented cast with Brad Fitt, recognised as one of the funniest Dames in the country, returning to direct the show and star as Widow Twanky.

Eric Smith from BBC Radio Shropshire will also be returning, this year Eric plays Emperor of China in what will be his 17th Shrewsbury pantomime. Theatre Severn also revealed that Victoria McCabe who previously starred in both Cinderella and Mother Goose will return in the role of Princess Jasmine.

A host of new faces will also be treading the Theatre Severn boards, including Harry Winchester as Aladdin, Phil Steward as Abanazar and Kate Maylon as the Spirit. Dec Moran stars as PC Pongo and Dave Bibby as Wishee Washee.

Theatre Severn marketing manager Craig Reeves said: “We can’t wait to share another spectacular pantomime season with our audiences, last year was our best yet and tickets for Aladdin are selling quicker than ever and look set to break box office records once again. Aladdin is one of the biggest adventures in pantomime so audiences can expect a magic carpet ride full of fun for all ages and show-stopping surprises!”

Book Tickets

Aladdin opens at Theatre Severn on Wednesday 4 December and runs for 71 performances until Sunday 12 January 2020.

Tickets are available from Theatre Severn’s box office or online.

Listen

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Driver airlifted with serious injuries following collision on A41 at Tong

The driver of a car was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A41 at Tong this afternoon.
Read Article

Two people dead and one critical in Church Stretton collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars collided on Saturday killing two people and leaving one person in a critical condition.
Read Article
An artist impression of the planned health and medical development for Whitchurch

Plans for health and medical development in Whitchurch resubmitted

Plans for a health and medical development for Whitchurch have been resubmitted for consideration by planners.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Southend United

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build some much-needed momentum when they face beleaguered Southend United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article

Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prevent a third successive away defeat as debutant Jason Cummings ensures the spoils are shared.
Read Article

Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first league fixture in a fortnight as Sam Ricketts receives a double fitness boost.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury partners with Shrewsbury Town in the Community﻿

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has partnered with Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury, which will see the car-dealership gain the naming rights of the Football Hub.
Read Article
John Merry, head of employment at Lanyon Bowdler

Free advice for Shropshire businesses at employment law event

Shropshire businesses will get the chance to be updated on the very latest employment law changes at a series of seminars in October.
Read Article
Staff at Ludlow firm held events throughout the past year for the charity Hands Together, a group which co-ordinates volunteers and other charities to support community cohesion and aid local people

Kind-hearted Ludlow lawyers donate to charity Hands Together

A Ludlow law firm has donated over £1,500 to a local charity which supports vulnerable people.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Llarni with her dad Chic Bates

Llarni scaling new heights for Shrewsbury legend dad

A Shrewsbury woman is scaling in heights as a tribute to her dad who is a football club ‘legend’ in the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The cast of Aladdin at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Theatre Severn pantomime Aladdin to take audiences on a magic carpet ride of fun

The cast of Aladdin at Theatre Severn has been unveiled as the venue prepares to repeat the success of last year's pantomime Mother Goose.
Read Article
Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
10.6 ° C
13 °
8.9 °
87 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Mon
8 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP