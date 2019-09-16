Theatre Severn pantomime Aladdin to take audiences on a magic carpet ride of fun

The cast of Theatre Severn’s forthcoming pantomime Aladdin has been unveiled as the venue prepares to repeat the success of last year’s box office smash Mother Goose when more than 42,000 people attended the show.

The cast of Aladdin at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn. Photo: Chris Pritchard

The theatre revealed that nearly two-thirds of tickets for Aladdin have already been snapped up, almost three months before the show opens on Wednesday 4 December.

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and is produced by Evolution the hugely successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury since 2011.

Evolution has once again secured another multi-talented cast with Brad Fitt, recognised as one of the funniest Dames in the country, returning to direct the show and star as Widow Twanky.

Eric Smith from BBC Radio Shropshire will also be returning, this year Eric plays Emperor of China in what will be his 17th Shrewsbury pantomime. Theatre Severn also revealed that Victoria McCabe who previously starred in both Cinderella and Mother Goose will return in the role of Princess Jasmine.

A host of new faces will also be treading the Theatre Severn boards, including Harry Winchester as Aladdin, Phil Steward as Abanazar and Kate Maylon as the Spirit. Dec Moran stars as PC Pongo and Dave Bibby as Wishee Washee.

Theatre Severn marketing manager Craig Reeves said: “We can’t wait to share another spectacular pantomime season with our audiences, last year was our best yet and tickets for Aladdin are selling quicker than ever and look set to break box office records once again. Aladdin is one of the biggest adventures in pantomime so audiences can expect a magic carpet ride full of fun for all ages and show-stopping surprises!”

Aladdin opens at Theatre Severn on Wednesday 4 December and runs for 71 performances until Sunday 12 January 2020.

Tickets are available from Theatre Severn’s box office or online.

