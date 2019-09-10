Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford’s 20th pantomime is celebrated.

Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

With a fabulous set, stunning costumes, bags of comedy, amazing special effects and audience participation a-plenty, Jack and the Beanstalk has something that the whole family will love.

Playing Fleshcreep is Oliver Mellor. Best known for his appearances in Coronation Street as Dr Matt Carter, Oliver has also appeared in other popular TV shows including Cold Feet, Eastenders, Emmerdale, Doctor Who and The Royal.

Back by popular demand is Carl Dutfield who brought the house down last year as Buttons in Cinderella. His comedy routines and performances had audiences laughing well into the New Year. Carl is over the moon to be invited back and can’t wait to appear before the wonderful Telford audience again.

This year Carl returns as Jack on a fantastic adventure with his unique storytelling, comedy and magic.

Cabaret star Tim Ames will be bringing the wonderful Dame Trott to life with his larger than life costumes, musical performances and belly-laughing humour.

This is Tim’s first time working with a beanstalk and giant so find out what is in store for his new adventure.

Showcasing the very best of Telford’s talent is Chloe Barlow. Chloe will be making her debut in pantomime playing Princess Jill.

Chloe recently graduated First Class BA (Hons) in Musical Theatre from Edge Hill University. Chloe loves performing and is excited to be performing in her home town this Christmas.

Their search continues when the show opens on 11 December and runs until 5 January.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Customer, Cultural & leisure services and partnerships, said: “We are very excited that we have another excellent cast lined up for Jack and the Beanstalk that will celebrate 20 years of pantomime shows here in Telford.

“It has been great to work with another local business which enables us to open up this great show to a wider audience.

“We believe that we have the best value pantomimes in the West Midlands, guaranteed to give lots of laughs and audience interaction. So get your tickets as soon as possible because they’re disappearing fast!

“We look forward to our audience figures climbing to the top of the beanstalk.”

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk start from as little as £8 and can be purchased online at www.theplacetelford.com or from the Box Office on 01952 382382.