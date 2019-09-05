15.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Home Entertainment

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

By Shropshire Live

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford.

The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

After years in storage, the truck has undergone conservation work led by the Museum’s team of volunteers from the Conservation and Engineering team. This latest addition to the collection can now be seen on display in the Museum’s Hangar 1 in its original condition.

The Bedford War Department type truck was designed as a light utility military truck.  During the Second World War period (1939-1945) nearly 66,000 examples were produced for service use.  The RAF utilised them as general crew and transport trucks, and some were also made as anti-aircraft gun platforms and mobile water tanks.

The Museum’s example, registration 05 AS 35, was especially prepared to tow the trailer carrying the first Marshal of the Royal Air Force, Viscount Hugh Trenchard’s coffin at his funeral on 21 February 1956.  The procession saw his coffin taken from the Air Ministry in Whitehall to Westminster Abbey where his ashes were laid to rest in the RAF Chapel.

The RAF Chapel at Westminster Abbey is dedicated to the RAF aircrew casualties of the Battle of Britain and Viscount Trenchard himself headed a committee to raise funds for a stained-glass window and the furnishing of this chapel.  His ashes are interred there along with Air Chief Marshal Hugh Dowding and Marshal of the Royal Air Force Bomber Harris.  A service is held there each year on the Sunday following Battle of Britain Day (15 September) to remember the RAF personnel who lost their lives during the Battle of Britain.

RAF Museum Cosford Assistant Curator, Clare Carr said: “We’re delighted to add the Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck to our collection of vehicles on public display at Cosford.  It was a versatile military vehicle and this particular example played an important role in Viscount Trenchard’s funeral, arguably the man who single-handedly laid the foundations for the Royal Air Force during the inter war years, earning him the affectionate title the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’.

“The truck was last on display for the RAF 50th Anniversary Royal Review at RAF Abingdon on 14/15 June 1968 and was acquired by the RAF Museum shortly after.  Now, after more than 50 years in storage, the Bedford truck can be seen on display alongside other aircraft and vehicles in Hangar 1.”

The RAF Museum Cosford is open daily from 10.00am and admission is free. 

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Teenage motorcyclist injured in collision near Oswestry

A teenage motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision near Oswestry yesterday.
Read Article

Homes near Much Wenlock without power following electricity transformer fire

Around 42 homes are without power near Much Wenlock following a fire involving an electricity transformer this morning.
Read Article
The newly qualified nurses holding their certificates

Newly qualified nurses complete transition programme

Dozens of newly qualified nurses at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals have completed a transition programme that helps them on their journey to becoming registered nurses.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire’s over-65s ladies can look forward to life in division one next year

Promotion joy for Shropshire’s over-65 ladies in LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships

Shropshire’s over-65s ladies team have impressively clinched promotion to division one of the LTA’s Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.
Read Article
Members of the Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Handicap league team

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Handicap League Team makes Final

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club has reached the final of this year’s Handicap League after a very close semi-final that saw last Year’s winner Worfield Golf Club beaten by just one match.
Read Article

Match Report: Port Vale 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town begin their 2019/20 EFL Trophy campaign with a defeat as Port Vale come from behind to secure victory.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Alex Whittles, managing director of Purple Frog Systems Ltd

Demand from overseas results in new jobs at big data firm

A thriving innovative Shropshire company has taken on new staff to meet the growing demand for its services from UK and overseas businesses.
Read Article
Louise Dwyer and Craig White of Galliers Homes with Kate Thomas of Macmillan

Galliers Homes sponsor coracle world championships in Shrewsbury

Galliers Homes have got on board as headline sponsors for this year’s coracle world championships in Shrewsbury for the second year.
Read Article
Jack Rowley, of Whitchurch, is to speak at the Builders Merchants Federation’s annual conference and awards event

Whitchurch teenager to take centre stage at key trade event

A Shropshire career trailblazer is gearing up to take centre stage at a major national conference, in front of hundreds of industry representatives.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Members of the Oswestry team include, left to right, Hannah (volunteer), John (adviser), Helen (volunteer), Jackie Jeffrey (Chief Executive Officer), Alison Edwards (Advice Session Supervisor)

Oswestry Citizens Advice appeals for new volunteers

A Shropshire charity is marking World Spinal Cord Injury Day by highlighting the plight of people suffering from serious physical disabilities - and how it can help.
Read Article
Stan Sedman will lead roof-top tours of the town’s Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall Roof-top Tours mark Heritage Open Days

See Shrewsbury from a different angle with Roof Top Tours at the Market Hall, giving visitors a chance to view the town’s historic townscape from on high as part of national Heritage Open Days.
Read Article
John Bennett brings Mr Pinklenose to life in his new book

Shropshire man turns childhood imaginary character into new book

A Shropshire man with failing eyesight has turned an imaginary character from his childhood into the hero of a children’s book.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Swan Lake is a captivating adventure celebrating the human-horse relationship

Equestrian theatre to tell the story of Swan Lake

Swan Lake retold through the medium of equestrian arts is to be performed at the Cavalier Centre near Much Wenlock this December.
Read Article
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
15.8 ° C
17.2 °
13.9 °
63 %
3.6kmh
40 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP