Thursday, September 5, 2019
Equestrian theatre to tell the story of Swan Lake

By Shropshire Live

Swan Lake retold through the medium of equestrian arts, like never seen before is to be performed at the Cavalier Centre in Farley near Much Wenlock this December.

Swan Lake is a captivating adventure celebrating the human-horse relationship
Voltora proudly presents the magical performance which tells the story of the doomed love between Prince Seyfried and Odette, the cursed Swan Princess.

Swan Lake is a captivating adventure celebrating the human-horse relationship and promises to take your breath away with sensational stunts and emotionally charged drama. This innovative and mesmerising experience features liberty, trick riding, roman riding and jousting, along with spectacular lighting, music and stagecraft.

Georgia Plimbley, Voltora’s show director, said: “We are extremely excited for this, our show debut in the UK. We have an exceptional cast of riders, dancers and musicians to create a world class spectacle. We are very proud to be supporting Perry RDA through this event and hope our performances will showcase the wonderful services and facilities the Cavalier Centre has to offer.”

Voltora’s productions aim to push boundaries through connecting people with horses, creating compelling equestrian theatre. They hope to bring the equestrian arts community together and to develop world-class equestrian artists.

All profits raised will go to Perry Riding for the Disabled at the Cavalier Centre, Much Wenlock. Opened by HRH the Princess Royal in April, the Cavalier Centre offers therapeutic equestrian activities including, riding, carriage driving, hippotherapy and vaulting.

Selina Graham, Perry RDA’s Chair of Trustees, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this incredibly exciting event at the Cavalier Centre. The money raised will help us to deliver more therapeutic equestrian activities to people with a range of needs.”

Performances will take place will take place on 6th, 7th and 8th December. Tickets are available at www.perryrdafundraising.org/swanlake.

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
