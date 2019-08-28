Experience an illuminated adventure at Severn Valley Railway this Christmas

The hiss of the steam, the rumble of the locomotive, the lights shining into the winter night…something very special is arriving at the Severn Valley Railway this Christmas.

Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

For the first time, the SVR is inviting people to join a spectacular illuminated adventure – experiencing the Severn Valley Railway as they’ve never seen it before.

Arriving on 29th November, Steam in Lights is a dazzling, 90-minute extravaganza, featuring magical creatures, sparkling lights, snowfall and excitement. Tickets go on sale on August 30th.

Passengers can immerse themselves in a magical story of mischief and mystery, helping to make the lights shine along the line during their quest to find the Christmas Cacklers.

The adventure starts at Bridgnorth, where visitors will follow the illuminated path down to the station and through the tunnel of lights. On the twinkling platform, The Railwayman’s Arms and the Refreshment Room will be selling hot and cold food and drink.

From the footbridge, the host for the night will welcome the gathered visitors and the story will begin. All eyes will be on the waiting steam locomotive – the countdown ends, the train lights-up with dazzling colour, ready for passengers to board.

While the engine rumbles out of the station, the narrator will guide passengers on their quest – to help find the mischievous Christmas Cacklers, hidden at locations along the line.

As their train steams out into the darkness of the Severn Valley, can passengers help to illuminate the way, transforming stations into glittering displays and trackside landscapes into winter wonderlands as they pass – revealing where the cacklers are concealed?

“This is set to be a truly spectacular experience” explained Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator: “We have never done anything like it before and are extremely excited to offer it to our passengers this Christmas.

“This absorbing, interactive experience will be an unforgettable way to experience the railway in a whole new light.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring a small torch or similar small light-up object and to wear neon colours on the night. Refreshments will be available on the train.

Weekday departures will run from Bridgnorth on November 29th, December 3rd – 6th, 10th – 13th, 17th -20th and 23rd at 5pm and 7.15pm. Saturday departures run on November 30th, December 7th, 14th and 21st at 6.30pm.

Tickets are on sale on Friday 30 August.