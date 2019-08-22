Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!

Imagine relaxing with a glass of fizz in hand, surrounded by family and friends, listening to amazing music and sampling delicious food, whilst the sun goes down on the beautiful parkland setting.

Timed to coincide with Last Night of the Proms, enjoy six hours of live music with everything from Beethoven to Beyoncé and Elgar to Elvis!

Headline Acts

Headlining this year is star of the West End stage, Jon Moses who shot to fame as a finalist on ITV’s Superstar. Joining Jon is Classical Reflection, identical twins with voices like angels, who many will remember from The Voice in 2016.

The Blackwell Concert Band are playing loads of favourites from the movies, and string quartet, Grazia Strings will be wowing the crowd with their electric and acoustic set – think Mozart meets Calvin Harris!

World renowned pianist and saxophone duo Dom Childs and Simon Callaghan will be part of this fabulous lineup and Shropshire’s very own Darby Singers and The Ronnies will have the chance to perform on their super stage, in front of a big, friendly crowd.

So it is certainly not just classical!

The evening finishes with a finale of all the Last Night of the Proms favourites including Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory and plenty of flag waving!

Food and Fizz

You will not hungry with plenty of food options to suit every taste including wood-fired pizza, nachos, Japanese street food, crepes, cheesecakes, fudge, gourmet coffee and even hand-rolled ice cream (yes really!) as well as two fabulous bars and a covered bar area, perfect for meeting friends. What’s more, Aperol Spritz will be providing a free glass of this summer’s hottest drink for everyone (over 18’s only).

Audience members are more than welcome to bring their own food and drinks, so don’t forget the picnic hamper, tables, chairs, candelabras and fairy lights!

Don’t fancy packing a picnic? Deli 45 Newport can create a perfect picnic hamper for you. Simply give them a call on 01952 811345, set your budget and they will create a fabulous hamper for you to collect on your way to the event!

A few pre-erected gazebo options are also remaining, ideal for those that want to party with family and friends no matter what the weather!

There is ample parking on site or pedestrian access for those strolling to the event. Or jump on the return coach from Shrewsbury for just £7.

Under 10’s go free, there will be a free circus skills workshop to keep younger audience members entertained.

Book your ticket!

Tickets – £30. Groups of 10 or more – £29

VIP Tickets – £35

Children over 10 – £5

Children under 10 go free!

Tickets on the Gate – £38

Tickets available from www.fizzfestivals.com or by calling 0121 472 6688 (24/7)

Advertisement Feature