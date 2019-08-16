Free Mini exhibition drives into Shrewsbury prison

Mini is 60 and to mark the occasion The West Midlands Mini Owners Group are celebrating behind the high walls of Shrewsbury Prison this Bank Holiday weekend.

On Sunday 25 August sixty minis will be parked up on the main exercise yard at Shrewsbury Prison, an alternative use for this area which was used by prisoners daily from Victorian times.

In recognition of the place the mini holds in the nation’s heart the prison will be offering free entry to the mini-exhibition.



On Sunday not only will visitors be able to visit the minis free of charge – they will also be able to see inside the prison for just £10 and take kids in free.



There will be minis of all vintages on display, a must see for any mini enthusiasts.