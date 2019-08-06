Severn Hospice revs up support for outdoor cinema

A Shropshire car dealership is revving up support for a local charity by backing its upcoming outdoor cinema screening events.

Georgie Dixon, marketing and event coordinator at sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury with Hannah Gamston, event manager at Severn Hospice

Movie buffs are being invited to enjoy Severn Hospice’s Sunset Cinema, which will see two show-stopping blockbusters screened in the open at Telford Town Park.

The events – sponsored by Rybrook Shrewsbury Mini and BMW – will see film fanatics get their best Freddie on for a rocking open air screening of Bohemian Rhapsody or test out their voice for a super sing-along of The Greatest Showman.

Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened on Friday September 6 while The Greatest Showman on Saturday September 7.

Georgie Dixon, marketing and event coordinator at sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Severn Hospice again for their Sunset Cinema events next month.

“Rybrook Shrewsbury Mini and BMW will be there with our popcorn at the ready for both screenings – we can’t wait!”

Families and friends are welcome to bring their own picnics and there will also be a bar and street food stalls to enjoy on site.

The gates at both events will open at 6pm with each film starting when the sun sets at around 8pm.

Tickets cost £12 an adult, £8 for a child under 12 while kids under the age of five go free.



Hannah Gamston, event manager at Severn Hospice, added: “Are you ready to Rewrite the Stars? Or will you do the Fandango?

“We’re so excited to bring two fantastic films to Telford Town Park this September. The weekend promises two glorious evenings for the whole family and will help us continue caring for families living with an incurable illness.

“So, dig out those camping chairs and picnic blankets and see the stars under the stars as the sun sets over Shropshire – it really will be the greatest show!

“A huge thank you to our sponsors Rybrook Mini and BMW as well as Telford & Wrekin Council, without their support we wouldn’t be able to put on events like this for everyone to enjoy.”

Bohemian Rhapsody celebrates the extraordinary life of Queen’s Freddie Mercury and the band’s music while The Greatest Showman is an original musical that showcases the birth of show business – inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum.

For more information or to book tickets for Severn Hospice’s Sunset Cinema event go to www.severnhospice.org.uk/sunsetcinema