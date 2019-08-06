Final preparations take place ahead of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show are putting the final touches to The Quarry ahead of what promises to be another bumper event.

David Domoney from ITV’s Love Your Garden is appearing at this year’s show

Marquees, fencing and the grand exhibition arena have been slowly taking shape over recent weeks, and the last few demonstration areas including those for the floral displays are now being prepared.

Committee members of the Shropshire Horticultural Society, who stage the show, are confident of another record-breaking year.

The historic show, now in its 132nd year, is being held on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th August. As well as oceans of floral displays, colourful blooms, unusual plants and vegetables, and creative show gardens, show goers will be able to enjoy an exciting programme of live music, daring stunts, equestrian entertainment, cookery demonstrations, and talks on gardening and horticulture.

And with MLE Pyrotechnics staging the ever popular firework extravaganza, there will be something for everyone.

Headline acts include celebrity gardener David Domoney from ITV’s Love Your Garden, John Torode, the well-loved culinary expert from Masterchef, live music from Scouting For Girls on Saturday night, and high octane arena thrills from The Imps Motorcycle Display Team. Gary Mullen and The Works – Queen Tribute band will perform to audiences on Friday, along with local choirs Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir on Friday, and Of One Accord on Saturday.

Organisers are expecting thousands of people to visit the show over the two days and are delighted at the high volume of tickets already sold.

Andrew Cross, chair of the Shropshire Horticultural Society, said: “This year marks the 132nd Shrewsbury Flower Show and we are delighted to have lined up another exciting programme of activities, experts, entertainment, and live music. Not to mention the flowers which form the centrepiece of a day out here in The Quarry, a glorious park in the centre of Shrewsbury.

“We are really excited to welcome amateur and professional competitors in our floral marquees, many of the displays we are expecting to see will be simply stunning, and a real treat.

“We also have a wide variety of attractions in our dedicated children’s area, all of which are free, there will be food and drink offerings to suit all tastes, and a selection of trade stalls.

“The show is a major event on the British horticultural calendar and we are confident that this year will be another outstanding success.”

Advance ticket sales are available at £25 for Adults and £23 for over 60s until Thursday 8th August. Children under the age of 15 are admitted free of charge, when accompanied by a paying adult.

For more details and a full programme of what’s on, visit Shrewsbury Flower Show or download the app from your app store.