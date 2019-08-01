19.9 C
A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

By Shropshire Live

The full cast has been announced for the UK and Ireland Tour of Stephen Daldry’s seminal production of JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls which comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.

Liam Brennan will play the title role of ‘Inspector Goole’. Brennan’s theatre credits include “Richard III” and “Twelfth Night” at Shakespeare’s Globe, and “Diary of a Madman” at The Gate, for which he was awarded Best Actor at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016.

Brennan is supported by a cast of National Theatre and West End professionals including Christine Kavanagh as ‘Mrs Birling’, Jeff Harmer as‘ Mr Birling’, Alisdair Buchan as ‘Gerald Croft’, Chloe Orrock as ‘Sheila Birling’, Ryan Saunders as ‘Eric Birling’ and Diana Payne-Myers as ‘Edna’.

Since 1992, Daldry’s production of “An Inspector Calls” has won a total of 19 major awards including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards. It has played to more than 4 million theatregoers worldwide and is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre’s history.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home, shattering their peaceful family dinner party with his investigations into the death of a young woman.

JB Priestley’s brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism’s cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy.

An Inspector Calls is directed by the world-renowned theatre and film director Stephen Daldry. Stephen’s many theatre credits include “The Audience”, “Skylight” and “Billy Elliot The Musical”. His film credits include “The Hours”, “The Reader” and “Billy Elliot”, all of which earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Director. Most recently he has directed several episodes of the Netflix smash hit series “The Crown”, for which he is also Producer.

Tickets for An Inspector Calls at Theatre Severn between Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 October are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone 01743 281281 and from the venue Box Office.

