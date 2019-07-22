‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.

Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

The show tells the story of a young Vera Lynn and how she became the legend that she is, featuring a live seven-piece band and video links during the show telling her story.

Lorrie last performed at the theatre in 2017 during her 50 date tour to mark the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn. Since then Lorrie has been in regular touch with Dame Vera and on July 3rd she received the ‘Music Industry Award’ from the tribute industry, for her work as a tribute to the forces sweetheart and for her work with Dame Vera’s charity, The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

Lorrie says, “It was such a wonderful surprise, I have been performing my show for 28 years now and met many great people and performed in some wonderful venues but to be recognised by the industry was the icing on the cake. What made it even more special was that Dame Vera recorded a personal message which was played to the audience before I went up to collect my award. In it, she thanked me for keeping the memory alive of her music and invited everyone to join her in congratulating me, I was overwhelmed I almost forgot to go up on stage to collect the award.”

During the tour in 2017, the show collected for Dame Vera’s charity, Lorrie says, “It’s an amazing charity that helps children under five who suffer from cerebral palsy. It provides therapy and support for the children and the families and has had so many success stories with the children. We managed to raise £10,000 and presented a cheque to them at their headquarters, which was received by Dame Vera’s daughter, Virginia.”

Following the presentation the charity asked Lorrie and her husband, Gary Birtles, who produces the shows, to become ambassadors for the charity and now work closely with them in raising awareness and funds.



Supporting Lorrie is, Colin Bourdiec portraying George Formby. Colin was with the show for the full tour in 2017.

The show appears at the Walker Theatre on Nov 13th at 2.30pm and tickets are £16 and available from the box office on 01743 281281 or via their web site.