Button & Bear celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing Button & Bear Bookshop on Castle Street in Shrewsbury welcomes back award-winning author Hilary Robinson.

Hilary has just published her latest book aimed at 5-9 year olds called Jasper: The Space Dog and is back with Button & Bear on Saturday at 2pm to share the book, discuss lots of space facts and talk about her life as a writer.

Mixing facts about Space travel with hilarious ideas about the moon, Jasper is a focus for Shrewsbury Library’s Summer Reading Challenge which launched last week with the theme of Space Chase.

Louise Chadwick, owner of Button & Bear Bookshop said: “I’m delighted that Hilary is coming back to Shrewsbury. It should be a wonderful afternoon of fun to mark the 50th Anniversary of the first Moon Landing with a great author.”

Hilary has run events with children and families in Shrewsbury over the past two years as part of Bookfest Remembers with her award-winning series of books about WW1.

Hilary has written a wide range of children’s books for many publishers. She writes books that are fun help reading and are loved by children, parents and teachers throughout the world.

