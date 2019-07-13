Win tickets to the Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019

Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019 is just around the corner, Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers of the annual floral extravaganza to give away tickets.

The two-day event, now in its 132nd year, is being held this year on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August in the Quarry Park, Shrewsbury.

It is two days fully packed with entertainment, floral displays, special celebrity guests, food and amazing arena entertainment along with its famous Fireworks finale each night.

This year world-renowned celebrity gardening guru David Domoney has been announced as the star of this year’s prestigious Shrewsbury Flower Show.

David has been the resident gardener on ITV’s This Morning for more than ten years. He also presents ITV’s Love Your Garden programme alongside Alan Titchmarsh.

In the food Marque, John Torode is returning to the show for a second time as a special guest of the culinary stage. Recognised as one half of the successful duo behind BBC One’s MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef, and Junior MasterChef, John has a host of other credits to his name.

The popular Australian chef has appeared on many cooking shows including A Cook Abroad, The A to Z of TV Cooking, as well as a four-year stint as the resident chef on ITV’s This Morning.

The Main Arena

Scouting For Girls will headline Saturday evening at Shrewsbury Flower Show

In the main arena on Saturday evening will be pop giants Scouting For Girls. The London-based band have been recording and performing for more than 10 years, have had multiple number one hits and sold more than two million records

Meanwhile, on Friday evening Gary Mullen & The Works take to the stage for the what some describe as the ultimate tribute act to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Gary, a lifelong queen fan had his life transformed after appearing as his idol on itv’s Stars in Their Eyes 19 years ago. Gary won the overall Live Grand Final, polling 864,838 votes, more than double the runner up and setting the all-time record for votes on the show. He has not looked back since and has performed in numerous countries with his band The Works.

Along with a host of other entertainment in the main arena throughout the day, The Imps motorcycle display team will be appearing on both days of the event.

The Imps have thrilled crowds all over the world with their breathtaking performances and the team aged five to 16 never fail to impress as they keep audiences on the edges of their seats with their antics.

The 132nd Shrewsbury Flower show really is one not to miss with tickets on sale now. To find out more visit: shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk

Shropshire Live has teamed up with the Shropshire Horticultural Society, organisers of the Shrewsbury Flower show to giveaway two adult tickets to this year’s show.

To be in with a chance to win just answer the question correctly below.

