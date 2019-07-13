17.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 13, 2019
Home Entertainment

Win tickets to the Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019

By Shropshire Live

Advertisement Feature

Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019 is just around the corner, Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers of the annual floral extravaganza to give away tickets.

The two-day event, now in its 132nd year, is being held this year on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August in the Quarry Park, Shrewsbury.

It is two days fully packed with entertainment, floral displays, special celebrity guests, food and amazing arena entertainment along with its famous Fireworks finale each night.

This year world-renowned celebrity gardening guru David Domoney has been announced as the star of this year’s prestigious Shrewsbury Flower Show.

David has been the resident gardener on ITV’s This Morning for more than ten years. He also presents ITV’s Love Your Garden programme alongside Alan Titchmarsh.

In the food Marque, John Torode is returning to the show for a second time as a special guest of the culinary stage. Recognised as one half of the successful duo behind BBC One’s MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef, and Junior MasterChef, John has a host of other credits to his name.

The popular Australian chef has appeared on many cooking shows including A Cook Abroad, The A to Z of TV Cooking, as well as a four-year stint as the resident chef on ITV’s This Morning.

The Main Arena

Scouting For Girls will headline Saturday evening at Shrewsbury Flower Show
Scouting For Girls will headline Saturday evening at Shrewsbury Flower Show

In the main arena on Saturday evening will be pop giants Scouting For Girls. The London-based band have been recording and performing for more than 10 years, have had multiple number one hits and sold more than two million records

Meanwhile, on Friday evening Gary Mullen & The Works take to the stage for the what some describe as the ultimate tribute act to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Gary, a lifelong queen fan had his life transformed after appearing as his idol on itv’s Stars in Their Eyes 19 years ago. Gary won the overall Live Grand Final, polling 864,838 votes, more than double the runner up and setting the all-time record for votes on the show. He has not looked back since and has performed in numerous countries with his band The Works.

Along with a host of other entertainment in the main arena throughout the day, The Imps motorcycle display team will be appearing on both days of the event.

The Imps have thrilled crowds all over the world with their breathtaking performances and the team aged five to 16 never fail to impress as they keep audiences on the edges of their seats with their antics.

The 132nd Shrewsbury Flower show really is one not to miss with tickets on sale now. To find out more visit: shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk

Win tickets to the Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shropshire Live has teamed up with the Shropshire Horticultural Society, organisers of the Shrewsbury Flower show to giveaway two adult tickets to this year’s show.

To be in with a chance to win just answer the question correctly below.

For how many years has the Shrewsbury Flower Show been held?

82102132

PRIZE DETAILS & TERMS
From all the correct answers received by Noon on Friday 2 August 2019, one lucky entrant will win 2 Adult tickets to this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show, tickets only valid for Friday or Saturday. Only one entry per email address – duplicate entries will be void. The tickets will be posted 1st class by Shropshire Live, the winner will be contacted via email for address details – failure to reply within 3 days will result in the prize being forfeited.

What happens to your data?
Shropshire Live wants to make it clear what happens with the data you submit when entering this competition. Shropshire Live will collect the data entered into the form in order to run the competition, only the details of the winner will be passed on to the organisers or used by ourselves to supply the prize, Shropshire Live will delete details submitted within 30 days of the competition closing. You can read our full competition terms and conditions here.

Advertisement Feature

Shropshire Entertainment sponsored by...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Man discovered with serious injuries in Telford

A man was today discovered with serious injuries near Ketley Brook Island in Telford.
Read Article

Telford hospital porter praised for saving baby’s life

A quick-thinking porter at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has saved the life of a seven-week-old baby when he unexpectedly stopped breathing.
Read Article

Body of young woman found near River Severn in Shrewsbury

The body of a young woman was today found near the River Severn in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town defender joins League Two Newport County

Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Haynes has departed to join Newport County for an undisclosed fee.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town keeper huge doubt for opening league game

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Murphy is a huge doubt for the opening league game against Portsmouth, after a scan revealed a fracture in his foot.
Read Article

All Shrewsbury Town Need is Love

Shrewsbury Town is reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of full-back Donald Love.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Members of the Reech Media team with the four ‘Visit Shropshire’ branding designs

Reech Media chosen to rebrand Shropshire Tourism

Reech Media has been selected as the chosen design agency to rebrand Shropshire Tourism.
Read Article
Diarmuid Flood and Jon Gidney at The Shrewsbury Club

2D Law extend sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club

Legal services company 2D Law, a group of direct access barristers have extended their sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club.
Read Article
Encore's senior management team

Telford-based Encore Personnel announces new senior structure to accelerate growth

Encore Personnel has announced a new senior structure to drive the next transformational phase of the business.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Volunteers

Volunteers are the key to success of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shrewsbury Flower Show is one of the biggest and most successful shows in the country - but without the loyal army of volunteers who help out each year it just wouldn’t happen.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Flower Show Generic - from offical site

Win tickets to the Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019

Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019 is just around the corner, Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers of the annual floral extravaganza to give away tickets.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
The Edge Much Wenlock

The Edge Adventure Activities have summer sorted

The Edge Adventure Activities is an adrenaline pumping, independent outdoor pursuits company located in the picturesque town of Much Wenlock, Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Explore Shrewsbury’s award-winning Market Hall this summer

Explore Shrewsbury's award-winning Market Hall this summer and find amazing produce, cool places to eat and drink, unique art, handcrafts and more.
Read Article
The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17.3 ° C
18.9 °
15 °
82 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Sat
19 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP