The Edge Adventure Activities have summer sorted

The Edge Adventure Activities is an adrenaline pumping, independent outdoor pursuits company located in the picturesque town of Much Wenlock, Shropshire.

With a variety of outdoor activities to choose from, there is something to keep the whole family entertained over the summer holidays.



From junior quad biking to the family-friendly sniper shooting range, they guarantee a day at The Edge Adventure will be great value for money and an unforgettable experience that will be talked about throughout the summer.

Something for everyone

Family time is precious and spending time in the outdoors is extremely beneficial, that is why The Edge is offering activities for everyone to enjoy, from the little kids to the big kids.



This year there are three new and exciting packages available for juniors over the summer holidays which start from as low as £28 per child for three activities and mid-week deals for adults looking for a few hours of adventure.

The Edge Adventure Activities is a hidden gem nestled on the stunning Wenlock Edge and provides breathtaking views of the Shropshire countryside. You can hop on a Segway, fly down their zip wire or take aim on the archery range and see for yourself as to why The Edge, Much Wenlock is the home of adventure in Shropshire.

Find out more

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep up to date with their current exciting offers or visit the website for more information on junior adventure deals for the summer holidays.



Tel: 01952 727491

Website: www.theedgeadventure.co.uk

Email: info@theedgeadventure.co.uk

