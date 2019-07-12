14.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 13, 2019
Home Entertainment

The Edge Adventure Activities have summer sorted

By Shropshire Live

Advertisement Feature

The Edge Adventure Activities is an adrenaline pumping, independent outdoor pursuits company located in the picturesque town of Much Wenlock, Shropshire.

With a variety of outdoor activities to choose from, there is something to keep the whole family entertained over the summer holidays.

From junior quad biking to the family-friendly sniper shooting range, they guarantee a day at The Edge Adventure will be great value for money and an unforgettable experience that will be talked about throughout the summer.

Something for everyone

Family time is precious and spending time in the outdoors is extremely beneficial, that is why The Edge is offering activities for everyone to enjoy, from the little kids to the big kids.

This year there are three new and exciting packages available for juniors over the summer holidays which start from as low as £28 per child for three activities and mid-week deals for adults looking for a few hours of adventure.

The Edge Adventure Activities is a hidden gem nestled on the stunning Wenlock Edge and provides breathtaking views of the Shropshire countryside. You can hop on a Segway, fly down their zip wire or take aim on the archery range and see for yourself as to why The Edge, Much Wenlock is the home of adventure in Shropshire.

Find out more

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep up to date with their current exciting offers or visit the website for more information on junior adventure deals for the summer holidays.

Tel: 01952 727491
Website: www.theedgeadventure.co.uk
Email: info@theedgeadventure.co.uk

Advertisement Feature

Shropshire Entertainment sponsored by...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article

News

News

Body of young woman found near River Severn in Shrewsbury

The body of a young woman was today found near the River Severn in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Telford hospital porter praised for saving baby’s life

A quick-thinking porter at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has saved the life of a seven-week-old baby when he unexpectedly stopped breathing.
Read Article
Firefighters work at the scene of the fire in Sutton Hill. Photo: SFRS_cjackson

Investigation underway into cause of house fire in Telford

An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire in the Sutton Hill area of Telford last night.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town defender joins League Two Newport County

Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Haynes has departed to join Newport County for an undisclosed fee.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town keeper huge doubt for opening league game

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Murphy is a huge doubt for the opening league game against Portsmouth, after a scan revealed a fracture in his foot.
Read Article

All Shrewsbury Town Need is Love

Shrewsbury Town is reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of full-back Donald Love.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Members of the Reech Media team with the four ‘Visit Shropshire’ branding designs

Reech Media chosen to rebrand Shropshire Tourism

Reech Media has been selected as the chosen design agency to rebrand Shropshire Tourism.
Read Article
Diarmuid Flood and Jon Gidney at The Shrewsbury Club

2D Law extend sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club

Legal services company 2D Law, a group of direct access barristers have extended their sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club.
Read Article
Encore's senior management team

Telford-based Encore Personnel announces new senior structure to accelerate growth

Encore Personnel has announced a new senior structure to drive the next transformational phase of the business.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Volunteers

Volunteers are the key to success of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shrewsbury Flower Show is one of the biggest and most successful shows in the country - but without the loyal army of volunteers who help out each year it just wouldn’t happen.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
The Edge Much Wenlock

The Edge Adventure Activities have summer sorted

The Edge Adventure Activities is an adrenaline pumping, independent outdoor pursuits company located in the picturesque town of Much Wenlock, Shropshire.
Read Article
Enjoy a day out at Severn Valley Railway this summer

A Very British Summer at the Severn Valley Railway

Bring out the bunting! There’s a wealth of good, old-fashioned fun to be had at the Severn Valley Railway this summer holidays.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Explore Shrewsbury’s award-winning Market Hall this summer

Explore Shrewsbury's award-winning Market Hall this summer and find amazing produce, cool places to eat and drink, unique art, handcrafts and more.
Read Article
The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
14.6 ° C
15.6 °
13.3 °
82 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP