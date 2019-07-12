Summer Holiday Activites at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Summer has arrived at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, Craven Arms with something all kids will want to discovery from Bear Hunting, Leaf Boat and catapult making to Bushcraft with wood.

Leaf boats and catapults

Monday 22nd – Friday 26th July AND Monday 12th – Friday 16th August

Make a boat from a reed, a leaf a piece of bark or a raft made from twigs tied together with grass or stickweed – will it have a stick and leaf mast? Launch them into the river and see how they sail, which will be your best? Also make a catapult from sticks tape and elastic bands, how far will a nut go?

Monday – Friday 1pm-2.30pm. £4 per accompanied 3-11 year old. Booking advised.

Going on a Bear Hunt

Monday 29th July – Friday 2nd August AND Monday 19th – Friday 23rd August

We’re not scared. Go in search of the pictures of bears around the meadows, with the bears wanting activities to be carried out at each stop; explore sounds, blow bubbles, make mud fairy cakes and enjoy a bear’s favourite food at the end of the trail cooked over a campfire.

Monday – Friday 1pm-2.30pm. £4 per accompanied 3-11 year old. Booking advised.

Bushcraft with wood

Monday 5th – Friday 9th August AND Monday 26th – Friday 30th August

A variety of bushcraft projects practising knots and using wood. From learning a knot that will become a leash on a log pet or pushing out pith to make a puppet or necklace to splitting sticks and drilling holes to make an animal.

Monday – Friday 1pm-2.30pm. £4 per accompanied 3-11 year old. Booking advised.

Find out more about all the events this Summer at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre by visiting: www.shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk

