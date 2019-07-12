Summer fun at Shrewsbury Shopping

The Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres at Shrewsbury Shopping are all set for a summer of fun, with a host of free events for the whole family to enjoy.

Fun for the little ones

Reachout Arts will be swinging in for jungle high-jinx on Thursday 25th July, donning capes for a super time being superheroes on Thursday 1st August, before they roll up for circus fun for the little ones on Tuesday 6th and Thursday 8th August.

On Tuesday 13th and Thursday 15th August, ‘the game is afoot’ as mystery detectives and then on Tuesday 20th and Thursday 22nd they’ll be getting a taste of showbusiness with movie-themed sessions. Finally, rounding off the holidays with special summer creative workshops on Tuesday 27th and Thursday 29th August.

More information on these children’s workshops will be available on the Shrewsbury Shopping Facebook page and website.

Floral fun

They’re sowing the seeds of floral fun for all, at Shrewsbury Shopping.



From the end of July local community groups will have the opportunity to come into the centre to prepare a variety of floral displays for the community to enjoy as they flourish throughout the summer.



If you work with a Shrewsbury based group and would like to get involved, then get in touch with the Shrewsbury Shopping team via their website.

Green-fingered giggles

There will also be green-fingered giggles for the little ones with a one day, garden-themed craft workshop, where they can take home their makes, on Monday 19th August completely free.



Grown-ups are not left out in the rain when it comes to garden-time this holiday, because Darwin will also be running florally-inspired workshops for adults in a one-day special event on Monday 5th August.

Summer must haves

With a great choice of fashion, family, health & beauty and homeware stores, Shrewsbury Shopping is the ideal place to pick up all your summer must haves.



Whether you’re jetting off to sunnier climes and need to pick up your holiday essentials or spending time at home in the garden and fancy giving it a little spruce up – you’ll find everything you need.



More details about all stores and events can be found at shrewsbury-shopping.co.uk.

