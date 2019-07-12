Non Stop Summer Fun at Telford Centre

To celebrate 50 years since the first man walked on the moon, Telford Centre is going to space this summer!

Come along and jet off to space between Monday 5 and Sunday 18t August when the centre will become a space academy.

Families can experience a space adventure. Grab your space suit and helmet and learn all the skills needed to become the next Neil Armstrong with intergalactic games out of this world.

All astronaut recruits receive a space academy ‘I’ve passed’ certificate, a sweet treat and the opportunity to see the stars and planets close up in an amazing 360 degree, fully immersive planetarium.

This is a free event, open daily between 11am and 4pm, located in Sherwood Square.



Lego Madness

Telford’s Non-Stop Summer kicks off with Lego Madness on Saturday 27 July. Build till your heart’s content with giant Lego in our giant build pit and get ready for some awesome building challenges. This is a Leapfrog Club event. Registration is free. Register in advance at Telfordcentre.com or on the day, located at Wyre Hall.

One Great Day

On Monday 19 August Telford Centre will hold their annual One Great Day event in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital and in partnership with Telford Young Carers. This is a fundraising spectacular with fete activities and the ever popular Bumper Carz.



All proceeds raised on the day will go to One Great Day.

If that wasn’t enough, why not try your hand at the centre’s free Ping Pong Parlour. Open daily and located next to House of Fraser, opposite Costa Coffee on New Row, the Ping Pong Parlour is a great way to practise those table tennis skills!

And if you fancy a breather, take a trip to The Retreat roof top garden. Located on third floor of Yellow Beech car park, by House of Fraser, The Retreat is open daily and provides a relaxed space for all to enjoy.

For full details of Telford’s Non Stop Summer visit: telfordshopping.co.uk

