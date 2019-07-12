‘Jump In’ to summer at Jump In Shrewsbury

Jump In Shrewsbury is about to mark its two year anniversary! To celebrate they have a Summer packed full of fun!

With the Summer holidays in sight, their Summer Passes will keep you bouncing off the walls, without needing a big budget.

There’s an Under 5’s gated area, a huge main arena full of activities, fab café and great group deals!

Whether you are a visiting for a family jump or Jumping as a group there is so much fun to be had for all ages.

Jumpin’ Parties

Jump In Shrewsbury offer parties everyone will want to be part of! The Jump In kids trampoline birthday parties have even won awards for being the best in the area!

Enjoy amazing themed rooms; Crazy Glow, Jungle Jam, Ocean Safari or Parties in the Park and all the clearing up is done for you!

The Jump In Party Team is ready and waiting to help you book your birthday party – give them a call on 01926 356290.

Find out more about Shrewsbury’s Trampoline Park Jump In by visiting their site here:http://www.gojumpin.com

