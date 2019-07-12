Enjoy fun activities for all the family at Ludlow Castle

There’s a varied schedule of activities at Ludlow Castle for the summer holidays starting on Saturday 20 July.

For Adults and Wannabe Adults

Every Thursday there will be Guided Tours by our Lady Caroline, a Tudor lady who remembers the goings-on of a castle in the Tudor period and beyond.

11:00am – 13:00pm – 15:00pm

Every Saturday join Leon, the very enthusiastic resident archaeologist and discover the hidden archaeology of the monument, discover how and why this unique Castle was built in 1086 by the invading Normans and how it relates to the wider landscape of our environment



Tours cost £2.00 each.

For Families

Knight, Dragon and Princess Training Every Day

From 20 July – 31 August 10.00am – 5.00pm

Do you want to become a fully-fledged dragon trainer, knight or princess while enjoying fun activities in and around the castle?

Take part in an adventure this summer where, with the aid of a dragons map, activities and activity pack, you’ll explore the hidden gems, nooks and crannies whilst learning about the history of this magnificent castle and enjoy learning new skills as you follow the dragons map.

The cost of the pack is £2.00 as an extra on our normal admission price of £3.50 per child

For more information on Ludlow castle please go to https://www.ludlowcastle.com

Advertisement Feature

