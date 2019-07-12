A Very British Summer at the Severn Valley Railway

Bring out the bunting! There’s a wealth of good, old-fashioned fun to be had at the Severn Valley Railway this summer holidays.

Enjoy a day out at Severn Valley Railway this summer

From deckchairs to candyfloss, visitors can immerse themselves in fond memories of summer holidays by the seaside, while youngsters can enjoy all the fun of a Very British Summer, with lots to do and see all along the line from July 20– September 1s.

There’s also a great value deal to be had – any family purchasing a £49 Family Freedom of the Line ticket (valid for two adults and up to four children) can come back to enjoy another great day out for just £19.70 until the end of the summer holidays.

Take a trip back in time to the heyday of steam travel

The SVR’s much-loved locomotives will be in full-steam, taking passengers for trips back in time to the heyday of steam travel, when thousands boarded trains to the coast for their annual summer holiday.

Children can pick up a free goody bucket and complete the retro Eye-Spy booklet on board their train, while each of the SVR’s bunting-adorned stations will offer a range of activities, including children’s treasure hunts and giant games.

Visitors can enjoy a picnic in the stunning grounds of Arley Station, enjoy garden games and play Poohsticks from the river bridge.

The Engine House

Morning Campers! The Engine House at Highley will host Yellow Jacket Summer Camp themed shows every Monday and Friday, and golfing fans can aim for a hole in one on the nine-hole crazy golf course every Wednesday.



Giant games and a retro cinema showing classic children’s TV shows will keep the kids entertained and visitors can relax on a deckchair overlooking the river with an ice-cream in-hand.

It’s all-aboard for vintage double-decker bus rides at Bridgnorth every Monday and for those who prefer to explore on foot, history tours of the town will reveal some surprising and intriguing facts every Thursday morning.

Fun at the end of the line

At the other end of the line, passengers can partake in Pimms and pic ‘n’ mix at Kidderminster, while enjoying one of the Seaside Shows every Tuesday, from Punch and Judy to mesmerising magic. There’ll be plenty of selfie opportunities on the giant deckchair and there’s all the fun of the fair to be had with an array of traditional games every Thursday – can you beat the buzzer or hook a duck?

Hampton Loade is the perfect place for a picnic, while the Walking Train horrible history tour of Bewdley will reveal the town’s amazing secrets.

For more information, see www.svr.co.uk call 01562 757900 or visit the Severn Valley Railway Official Site or Families pages on Facebook.

Advertisement Feature

Shropshire Entertainment sponsored by...