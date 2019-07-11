Romeo and Juliet musical comes to life in Shrewsbury

Award-winning local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On opened to rave reviews with their latest musical production ‘West Side Story’.

West Side Story is showing now at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

The world’s greatest love story takes to the streets this week as Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City, where two young idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time and features some of musical theatre’s most loved songs, including Somewhere, Maria, America, Tonight and I Feel Pretty.

Featuring a fantastic live orchestra, fabulous scenery and a talented cast – this show is perfect for the whole family.

The Get Your Wigle On company are known locally for previous productions Grease, Sister Act, Hairspray, Oliver to name just a few in a long list of shows they have performed in Theatre Severn.

The company of all local performers have been working hard in rehearsals at their Shrewsbury studio to bring the music and lyrics to life. The cast comprises of new and regular talents as the company welcomes Maisie Davies (Maria) back to their team.

Director and choreographer Ross Wigley has previously worked on the companies productions of Sister Act, Grease and Sound of Music, ‘To get the opportunity to stage something as iconic as this is amazing. The cast have worked tirelessly to bring to life the superb dance sequences throughout the show. The set and costumes are fresh and original for this show and will really compliment the talent on stage.’

West Side Story is showing now at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn to Saturday 13th July with performances nightly at 7.30pm and an additional Matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.



Tickets available from www.theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.

